Quoin Pharmaceuticals Establishes Patient Specific Website for Ongoing Netherton Syndrome Clinical Study

Three clinical sites are now fully open; final three sites expected to open imminently

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, has established a patient specific website: https://www.nethertonsyndromeclinicaltrials.com/ , to facilitate patient awareness and participation in its ongoing clinical study evaluating QRX003 for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome.

The randomized, double blinded, vehicle-controlled study was initiated in June 2022 and will assess two different doses of Quoin’s topical lotion, QRX003, versus a placebo lotion in Netherton patients. The test materials will be applied once daily over a twelve-week period, to pre-designated areas of the patient’s body. Based on discussions with the FDA, a number of different clinical endpoints will be assessed in the study. The study is expected to be conducted across six clinical sites in the US. Three of these sites have already opened, with the remaining three sites expected to be fully opened in a matter of weeks.

Quoin CEO, Dr. Michael Myers, said, “As the pace of clinical trial site opening accelerates, we anticipate recruitment of patients in a timely manner. We believe the establishment of this patient specific website could be an effective tool to provide information about our clinical study and facilitate patient recruitment.”

QRX003 is Quoin’s lead product candidate and has the potential to become the first approved treatment for Netherton Syndrome. Quoin intends to self-commercialize QRX003, and its other product candidates, in the US and Europe. Furthermore, Quoin has established a global network of marketing partnerships for QRX003 spanning 60 countries. Many of these regions have early-access programs that could enable QRX003 to be made available on a named patient basis prior to formal regulatory approval.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, visit: www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

About Netherton Syndrome

Netherton Syndrome is a rare and sometimes fatal skin disease for which there is no approved treatment, and no cure. It is caused by a mutation of the SPINK5 gene which leads to uncontrolled skin shedding, resulting in a highly porous and ineffective skin barrier. Symptoms are present at birth and include red, scaly skin. Other symptoms include outbreaks of red, circular scaly rashes, thin, fragile hair (bamboo hair), and immune reactions such as hay fever, asthma, severe pruritus (itchy skin), and eczema. Dehydration and infection are common and can be serious or fatal. Babies tend to grow slowly and have poor weight gain. Netherton Syndrome is inherited in an autosomal recessive pattern.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 14, 2022, and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

