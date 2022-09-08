Quotient Limited Selected to Join the World Economic Forum New Champions Community

The World Economic Forum’s New Champions Community brings together purpose driven companies of mid-size whose leadership is mindful of their impact on society and aspiring in building a better future​

These companies champion new business models and technologies to build resilience into their businesses, industries and communities

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (Quotient), headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland, today announced it was selected by the World Economic Forum to join their New Champions Community.

“We are delighted to welcome Quotient Limited as part of the New Champions Community,” said Julia Devos, Head of the New Champions Community at World Economic Forum. “Quotient’s innovative MosaiQ solution aims to increase laboratory efficiencies and transform patient care on a global scale. This aligns with the World Economic Forum’s wider mission to improve the state of the world. We are looking forward to engaging with them and developing our partnership in the long term.”

The World Economic Forum’s New Champions Community brings together purpose driven enterprises that understand that, in a rapidly changing world, preparing for the future is crucial to survive and thrive. These companies champion new business models and technologies to build resilience into their businesses, industries, and communities.

“At Quotient, we believe access to safe blood is a human right—and innovation in blood security, clinical diagnostics, hemovigilance and transfusion medicine keeps people alive,” said, Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient. He added, “By aligning with the World Economic Forum’s New Champion Community we can do our part to go beyond technology and help build a better future for people — and innovate for life.”

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. The MosaiQ solution, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s ﬁrst fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. The MosaiQ solution is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efﬁciencies, improve clinical practice, and deliver signiﬁcant workﬂow improvements and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient’s operations are based in Switzerland, Scotland, US, and the UAE. The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation committed to changing the state of the world. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation, and is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests. The Forum strives in all its efforts to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance. The Forum believes that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change. Please visit https://www.weforum.org/about/new-champions for more information on the New Champions Community.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, [email protected]; +41 22 545 52 26