Radix (XRD) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Radix (XRD) on September 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XRD/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

XRD Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/137131_2fa69f7f547e8bf2_001full.jpg

Providing radically different DeFi, Radix (XRD) is the only decentralized network that lets users build fast, rewards everyone who makes it better, and scales without friction. Its native token XRD has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on September 14, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Radix

Radix is the only decentralized network where developers will be able to build quickly without the constant threat of exploits and hacks, where every improvement will get rewarded, and where scale will never be a bottleneck.

To remove the technology barriers limiting the expansion of DeFi, Radix builds a layer-1 protocol that can directly address the needs of DeFi at global scale for the next 100 years. This requires a full stack approach, re-engineering consensus, distributed virtual machines, executable on-network code, DeFi application building and developer incentives.

Moving past the Ethereum conceptualization of smart contract development and giving developers a new paradigm of asset-oriented smart contracts intended for DeFi, the Radix Engine smart contract environment, together with the Scrypto programming language, finally make production-quality DeFi dApp development easy and safe – without limiting what the developer can build. With these tools, more complex dApps become practical, the pool of available dApp developers can rapidly grow, and developers finally stand a chance of avoiding hacks and exploits.

In addition, it makes code modularity, reuse, and standardization not just a matter of copy-and-paste, but a first-class network feature. An on-network Blueprint Catalog allows developers to contribute to and access pieces of functionality that can be directly reused, configured, combined, and extended on-network – and are actually operational and proven in use every day. The network becomes a true shared computing environment, taking open-source development into the decentralized era.

Furthermore, Radix’s on-network system of flexible Developer Royalties allows Scrypto developers to be rewarded for code that is truly valuable to users and other developers – in every transaction. And its unique Cerberus consensus protocol, designed in tandem with Radix Engine, allows massive parallelization of both simple transactions and complex dApps through specialized form of sharding and a breakthrough “braided” multi-shard consensus mechanism that allows all assets and smart contracts to be freely and atomically composed on a transaction-by-transaction basis.

Radix’s comprehensive, integrated bottom-to-top technology approach is what will make the Radix Public Network the only place where a world of DeFi developers will have everything they need to remake global finance.

About XRD Token

The Radix (XRD) token is the native token of the Radix Public Network. It is a fundamental part of Radix’s Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which uses XRD to secure the Radix Public Network against a type of attack known as a Sybil attack. XRD is also used to pay transaction fees on the Radix Public Network, which are primarily intended as a means of preventing spam transactions across the network. 100% of all transaction fees are burnt, i.e. the tokens used to pay the fee are destroyed by the Radix Protocol.

In addition to the primary uses, as the base currency of the Radix Public Network, XRD could also be used by any dApp within the Radix DeFi ecosystem. For example, as collateral in a lending protocol, or as an intermediary facilitating exchange between other tokens.

XRD has a maximum supply of 24 billion (i.e. 24,000,000,000) tokens, of which 50% was allocated at the genesis of the Radix Public Network, the remaining 50% is being minted by the Radix Protocol as network emission over an approximately 40-year period (300m XRD per year) to serve as an incentive to stakers and validators in securing the network.

The XRD token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on September 14, 2022. For those who are interested in obtaining XRD, you can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of XRD token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help further access to the Radix Public Network.

Learn More about XRD Token:

Official Website: https://www.radixdlt.com

Telegram: https://t.me/radix_dlt

Discord: http://discord.gg/radixdlt

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RadixDLT

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RadixDLT/

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137131