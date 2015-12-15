Railtown Partners with Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. to Empower Software Engineers

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 23, 2022) – Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (“Railtown” or the “Company“) is delighted to announce they have entered into a Service Provider License Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (TSXV: QUIS) (“Quisitive”). Under the Agreement, Railtown will provide a white-labeled version of its cloud application, to be branded by Quisitive as Velocity Insights.

Railtown’s application allows a software engineer to monitor, diagnose, and prioritize errors efficiently with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP), to reduce the time spent on finding and fixing errors without compromising product quality. This application was created for any developer that uses .NET, JavaScript, Node JS, Java, or Python in their development stack. By connecting error logs, ticketing data, and CI/CD (DevOps) systems, the technology aims to increase developer productivity and velocity so that users can focus on building premier business-critical apps.

By employing the Railtown technology as Quisitive Velocity Insights, Quisitive developers will be more productive, faster, and deliver higher quality results to customers. This solution will integrate with Quisitive’s existing software development tool stack and ultimately is designed to provide transparency, measurability, and predictability in the development process to help organizations de-risk new product development. The addition of the Railtown technology will enable Quisitive to address enterprise customers’ custom, cloud-native application development needs more completely by increasing the effective output of development teams, enhancing consistency in delivery, and accelerating the time to project completion.

“The strategic partnership with Railtown aligns with Quisitive’s modern application development expertise, methodology, and toolset to enable our Cloud Solutions business to improve our go-to-market approach and better serve our current and future customers with cloud-native development in Microsoft Azure,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart.

“Quisitive is a highly recognized cloud solutions provider, including recent recognition like the Microsoft United States Partner of the Year winner in health and life sciences and Microsoft’s 2022/2023 Business Applications Inner Circle award. They are well positioned to scale their impact for customers looking for cloud development expertise,” said Railtown CEO Cory Brandolini. “Quisitive’s vision and strength in sales and marketing, coupled with our technology, will drive significant acceleration and impact for enterprise customers. As part of the partnership Railtown will continue to market directly to Individual Developers, the Open-Source Community, Students and Start Ups.”

ABOUT QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) (OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

ABOUT RAILTOWN AI TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Railtown has developed a SAAS-delivered solution for software development teams that utilizes AI to drive optimizations and deliver insights at every stage of software development. Railtown converts CI/CD systems to full CI/CD/CM (continuous monitoring) systems – monitor, diagnose, and prioritize errors from the whole CI/CD environment on a single platform. Railtown’s Continuous Machine Learning Application will empower developers to accelerate innovation while ensuring their applications reliability and increasing velocity.

