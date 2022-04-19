Revyz Emerges From Stealth, Launches Industry’s First Atlassian Native Backup and Restore Solution for Jira Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AtlassianMarketplace—Revyz, an innovator in SaaS data protection, emerged out of stealth today to propel its mission of empowering agile teams to protect and manage their mission-critical data. Backed by seed funding from Atlassian Ventures and Druva Inc, Revyz also announced the general availability of its Backup and Restore solution for Jira Cloud in the Atlassian Marketplace.

The Revyz Backup and Restore application is administered natively within Jira, with no third-party consoles. It provides automated backups and on-demand granular data recovery, offering peace of mind to Atlassian administrators from ransomware, user errors, migration issues or other security incidents. With secured offsite backups hosted in the Amazon Web Services cloud, the solution also provides an easy way for organizations to protect their data and adhere to their data retention and compliance policies. Jira admins and decision makers can instantly start a 30-day free trial and procure the solution directly from the Atlassian Marketplace with a couple of clicks – that means no sales calls, no price markups and no hidden costs. Learn more about the capabilities offered here.

The migration to SaaS across every industry is driving the need for solutions that simplify SaaS data protection. Backroads is the world’s #1 active travel company. Since 1979, they have been taking people on unforgettable active vacations around the world. Atlassian products are central in enabling teams at Backroads to collaborate and provide great experiences to its customers. “Revyz provides us with peace of mind against security and data loss incidents,” said Steven Huang, Director of Information Technology, Backroads. “With Revyz Backup and Restore, we have been able to instantly recover Jira issues and attachments that were accidentally deleted.”

Atlassian is on a mission to help unleash the potential of every team. “Every day, millions of teams around the world build workflows and deliver innovation to customers using Atlassian’s cloud products,” said Matt Sonefeldt, Head of Atlassian Ventures. “We invested in Revyz because we believe this is valuable functionality for our 200K+ Atlassian cloud customers, from the youngest startups to the largest enterprises.”

“Protecting business-critical SaaS apps and strengthening an organization’s data resiliency has never been more important given today’s threat and regulatory landscape,” said Jaspreet Singh, Founder and CEO, Druva, which enables cyber, data and operational resilience for every organization with the Data Resiliency Cloud, the industry’s first and only at-scale SaaS solution. “Jira has become a critical tool to businesses, yet an accidental deletion or malicious attack can put the work of entire teams at risk. We look forward to working with Revyz as it addresses a critical need with a one of a kind solution for thousands of Jira users around the world.”

SaaS remains the largest public cloud services market segment, forecasted to reach $176.6 billion in spending in 2022, per Gartner. “Revyz addresses a major gap in SaaS data protection enabling customers to plug gaps in their shared responsibility model, data security and cloud compliance,” said Vish Reddy, CEO. “We see this to be a huge opportunity as more Atlassian customers migrate to the cloud.”

Revyz Backup and Restore for Jira Cloud application is available now in the Atlassian Marketplace.

About Revyz

Revyz, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, is focused on delivering data protection and management solutions for agile teams. Revyz is backed by Atlassian Ventures as well as Druva, a leader in data protection. To learn more about Revyz and its offerings visit https://www.revyz.io or contact [email protected]

