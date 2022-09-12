Roku Introduces the 2022 Roku Express and All-New Roku Wireless Bass

New Products Bring Roku’s Seamless Streaming and Audio Experience to Customers at an Even More Accessible Price

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced two new products in their device lineup, the Roku Express player and Roku Wireless Bass, continuing Roku’s commitment to providing a best-in-class streaming experience at accessible price points.





Now with dual-band Wi-Fi®, the Roku Express is more powerful than before and comes ready to stream, with a simple remote, increased storage, HDMI® Cable, and an extensive library of free, live, and premium TV selections.

The newly designed Roku Wireless Bass provides high-powered sound for a theater-like experience. The subwoofer adds deep bass to a Roku® Streambar®, Roku Wireless Speakers, or Roku TV™ Wireless Soundbar at an incredible value. Available standalone, or bundled with the Roku Streambar, the Roku Wireless Bass is the simplest way to enhance the home cinema and entertainment experience.

“At Roku, every improvement and addition to our product line is thoughtfully crafted and tested to bring value to our customers,” said Chris Larson, vice president of Retail Strategy, Roku. “Today’s launch provides even more choices to fit every budget, allowing customers to get the home entertainment experience they deserve without breaking the bank.”

Roku Express

The most affordable way to start streaming or upgrade additional TVs, the Roku Express is now more powerful than ever with the addition of dual-band Wi-Fi performance and additional storage for quicker channel start times.

Roku Express features include:

Fast and powerful: Roku Express delivers a fast, seamless HD streaming experience–perfect for new users and powerful enough for seasoned pros. With the addition of dual-band Wi-Fi, Roku Express ensures performance goes uninterrupted while users stream their favorite content.

Roku Express delivers a fast, seamless HD streaming experience–perfect for new users and powerful enough for seasoned pros. With the addition of dual-band Wi-Fi, Roku Express ensures performance goes uninterrupted while users stream their favorite content. The simple way to stream: With a quick guided setup and an intuitive home screen, Roku Express makes it easy to watch the entertainment you love on any TV. Just plug it in and connect to the internet to start streaming.

With a quick guided setup and an intuitive home screen, Roku Express makes it easy to watch the entertainment you love on any TV. Just plug it in and connect to the internet to start streaming. Watch what you love—for less: With a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, including Emmy®-nominated Roku Originals and 300+ live TV channels free on The Roku Channel, there’s plenty to stream without spending extra.

With a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, including Emmy®-nominated Roku Originals and 300+ live TV channels free on The Roku Channel, there’s plenty to stream without spending extra. Simple remote: The included remote has only the buttons you need to stream, including shortcuts to popular channels.

The included remote has only the buttons you need to stream, including shortcuts to popular channels. Always up to date: Get the latest features, newest channels, and more without even thinking about it, thanks to automatic software updates.

Roku Wireless Bass

Roku designed the Roku Wireless Bass to be an easy and affordable upgrade for Roku audio users looking to step up their home entertainment. Like all Roku audio products, the Wireless Bass setup is simple and intuitive; customers can just power it up and pair it to a Roku Streambar, Roku Wireless Speakers, or Roku TV Wireless Soundbar to get started. With the convenient wireless pairing and slim, compact design, users can place the Wireless Bass wherever they want without the hassle of running cables across the room. Roku Wireless Bass is available standalone or in a new bundle with the Roku Streambar – providing a simple solution for inspiring home theater streaming and audio.

Roku Wireless Bass features include:

Feel it with full sound: Amp up your entertainment with rumbling lows. Movies and TV come to life with deep, dynamic bass for a theater-like experience in your own home.

Amp up your entertainment with rumbling lows. Movies and TV come to life with deep, dynamic bass for a theater-like experience in your own home. Elevate your music: Rich depth adds a new dimension to your favorite playlist. Pump up the volume, and experience music you can feel.

Rich depth adds a new dimension to your favorite playlist. Pump up the volume, and experience music you can feel. Easy wireless setup: No need to run cables across your living room. Just plug into power and wirelessly pair it to your Roku audio device.

No need to run cables across your living room. Just plug into power and wirelessly pair it to your Roku audio device. Place it anywhere: Next to your TV. Beside your couch. Under the coffee table. Roku Wireless Bass is the perfect companion to your Roku Streambar, Roku Wireless Speakers, or Roku TV Wireless Soundbar and can be placed anywhere up to 30 feet from your TV.

Roku also announced new platform features, including an OS 11.5 update that puts ease of use and content discovery at the forefront of the streaming experience. New software features include the platform-wide Save List and Continue Watching found in the What to Watch section; enhanced search results with the introduction of Visual Search Results, optimizing how users view content; an improved Roku Voice Search that helps streamers spend less time looking for what they want to watch; and Bluetooth® Private Listening that pairs your Bluetooth headphones directly to our new Roku Ultra, Roku Streambar and Roku Streambar Pro.

AVAILABILITY

The Roku Express will be available for pre-sale starting today on Roku.com, Walmart.com, and Amazon.com for $29.99 MSRP and is expected to ship mid-October. General availability at Roku.com and at major retailers in the U.S. begins October 16.

The Roku Wireless Bass is available for pre-order at Roku.com and Amazon.com, with general availability at Roku.com, BestBuy.com, and Amazon.com starting November 7 for $129.99 MSRP.

The Roku Streambar & Wireless Bass bundle is available for pre-order at Roku.com, with general availability at Roku.com and BestBuy.com starting November 7 for $249.99 MSRP.

ADDING VALUE VIA CONTENT OFFERS

Qualify to get 30 days of Discovery+ with the purchase of a new Roku streaming device starting August 25, until January 6, 2023. (New subscribers only. Redeem by 1/31/23.) Subscription renewals at full price until canceled.

For more information, please visit Roku.com.

