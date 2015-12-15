RV Depot Goes Live with Scienaptic’s AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Platform

Deployment to help RV Depot serve super subprime customers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading AI-powered credit decisioning disruptor, Scienaptic announced that RV Depot is now live on their credit underwriting platform. This deployment is enabling the RV lender to streamline and automate their credit underwriting process and enhance customer experience.

Established in 1990, RV Depot is a Texas-based, family-owned RV dealership that offers new and used travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and motor homes in the Dallas, Fort Worth and Cleburne areas. Along with its rich inventory, RV Depot provides a wide selection of in-house, as well as traditional financing options for its customers with quick and easy approvals. The deployment of Scienaptic’s platform empowers RV Depot to automate their underwriting, streamline the decisioning process and make advanced decisions to enhance approvals over time.

“We have provided affordable financing options to families with all types of credit over the past 30 years. Going live with Scienaptic helps us serve super subprime customers with more confidence. Their platform is a powerful tool that allows our underwriters to get a 360-degree view of customers, offer personalized credit and say ‘YES’ to many more families in our community” said Steve Greig, Chief Executive Officer, RV Depot.

“We are thrilled that RV Depot is now live on our credit underwriting platform,” said Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic. “RV Depot is now using the power of AI to automate lending, enhance credit access with minimized risk and help more subprime borrowers get affordable financing.”

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic AI’s mission is to increase credit availability across the globe by transforming the technology used in credit decisioning. Whether credit union, auto lender, bank, or fintech, Scienaptic’s AI native credit decisioning platform enables lenders to constantly improve the quality and speed of their underwriting decisions, helping them reach a greater number of borrowers, including underbanked and underserved individuals, and say “yes” more often, without increasing risk while addressing all Regulatory aspects especially Fair lending and explainable adverse actions.

The company’s AI platform is used by lenders of all sizes, integrating seamlessly with their existing systems. Scienaptic-enabled lenders have processed more than 190 million transactions worth $36 billion in credit decisions, benefitting millions of borrowers, and helping them get access to the credit they need. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai.

