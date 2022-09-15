Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad Appoints Directors

KUCHING, MALAYSIA, Sep 15, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Civil engineering specialist Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) is pleased to announce the redesignation of Mr. Ku Chong Hong as Executive Director and the appointments of En. Mohd. Shakir bin Shahimi and En. Nuraiman Shaiful bin Annuar as Independent Non-Executive Directors (INED), effective today.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SCIB, Encik Rosland bin Othman Mr. Ku Chong Hong En. Mohd. Shakir bin Shahimi En. Nuraiman Shaiful bin Annuar

Mr. Ku, who was appointed to the board of directors on 17 March 2022 as an INED, has experience in audit and assurance, and business advisory-related fields through various local and international companies involved in a range of industries from property and construction to software.

En. Mohd. Shakir will replace Ku as chairman and member of the audit committee. A chartered accountant, he graduated with a degree in accountancy from Universiti Utara Malaysia and is a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants. He was an auditor with Arthur Andersen & Co and has experience auditing public-listed and privately-held companies. He is currently an audit manager with Khairuddin Hasyudeen & Razi. He is also an INED with Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad, where he is chairman of the nomination, remuneration and risk management committees as well as member of the audit committee.

En. Nuraiman has attended the International Bachelor of Business Administration Programme from Hult International Business School, London United Kingdom in year 2017. He has experience in the oil and gas as well as construction fields. He holds directorships in Hipro Technologies Ltd and Petro Flanges and Fittings Sdn Bhd.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SCIB, Encik Rosland bin Othman, said, “We welcome En. Mohd Shakir and En. Nuraiman aboard and look forward to their guidance and advice. Their experience and knowledge will be a good addition to the board while enhancing our governance decision-making structure. We would also like to congratulate Mr. Ku in his redesignation as Executive Director. His insights and knowledge will be invaluable in helping us grow the Company.”

About Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad

Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) was founded in 1975 and has evolved from a small enterprise into a reputable Group of companies listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. Currently, SCIB is operating three factories in Kuching, Sarawak, one factory in the Pending Industrial Estate and two factories in the Demak Laut industrial park.

SCIB is well known for professional management and has long history of innovative ideas and technological advances. Coupled with its wealth of experience and research acquired in more than three decades, SCIB offers its clients in-depth expertise through a combination of technology, efficiency and speed. For more information, visit scib.com.my.

Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd: 9237 [BURSA: SCIB], http://scib.com.my

