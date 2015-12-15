Sedai Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SRE–Sedai, the autonomous cloud management platform, has announced today that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by directly connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Sedai’s acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program allows the company to provide better outcomes to customers, as AWS ISV Accelerate Partners and the AWS Sales organization work together.

“We are beyond excited to join the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, further building on our prior announcements of our selection as a Gartner Cool Vendor for 2022,” said Suresh Mathew, Founder & CEO at Sedai. “The ISV Accelerate Program will help accelerate our ability to reach new AWS customers and help them capture the full potential of autonomous cloud operations for services such as AWS Lambda, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS)”.

The Sedai Autonomous Cloud Platform is now available in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses on AWS.

About Sedai

Sedai provides the first autonomous cloud management platform. Sedai’s platform uses AI/ML to find and executes on opportunities to improve performance, reduce cost and availability, safely operating in production environments without human intervention. Acting as an intelligent co-pilot for SREs, Sedai eliminates significant toil so SREs can accelerate innovation. Sedai’s customers include fabric, Inflection, Campspot, Canopy Servicing and Tasq. Sedai integrates with all popular APM and Observability platforms. Set up in minutes and try it for free at sedai.io.

Contacts

John Jamie, Sedai, +1 415 747 4446