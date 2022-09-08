SEngine Precision Medicine Partners with Vincere Cancer Center to Increase Access for First Responders to Get Personalized Cancer Treatments via the PARIS® Test

SEATTLE, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seattle-based Precision Oncology company SEngine Precision Medicine and Vincere Cancer Center in Scottsdale, Arizona are collaborating to provide more cancer patients with access to SEngine’s signature diagnostic test, the PARIS® Test.

This collaboration, facilitated by Aspire Financial, LLC., will provide SEngine’s cutting-edge diagnostic PARIS Test to first responders and other patients at Vincere Cancer Center. A patient’s tumor biopsy or surgical resection will be generated at Vincere and then sent to SEngine’s laboratory in Seattle, where up to 44 drugs from a library of over 240 options will be tested on the tumor model through the PARIS Test. These options include the latest targeted therapies, as well as current standard-of-care treatments. Oncologists at Vincere will receive a report that ranks therapies based on the results of the PARIS Test.

Vincere Cancer Center is a world class contemporary cancer care center based out of Scottsdale, Arizona. They combine Western and Eastern medicine practices to provide modern, sophisticated cancer treatment. Vincere is also dedicated to providing the best cancer diagnostic tools to first responders, since they are at greater risk of exposure to dangerous carcinogens and toxins.

“Vincere Cancer Center is committed to providing the best and latest cancer care. Partnering with SEngine ensures each patient receives the best treatment for their specific tumor,” said Dr. Pablo Prichard of Vincere. “It’s next level care; the distance we are willing to go for our patients and highest level of sophistication. It’s about delivering a treatment that is known and tested to work against your cancer, while keeping you safe from harmful side effects,” said Dr. Vershalee Shukla of Vincere.

SEngine Precision Medicine is a Seattle-based precision oncology company revolutionizing cancer treatment by pre-testing drugs on a patient’s specific tumor model outside the body. Cancer cells from a biopsy are cultured and grown into 3D models and subjected to various therapeutic options to see which is most effective on their specific cancer tumor, without subjecting the patient to unnecessary toxicities.

“We are so honored to enter a partnership with the forward-thinking Vincere Cancer Center,” said SEngine CEO Dr. Carla Grandori. “We have long admired their dedication to employing cutting-edge diagnostics, which allows for early cancer diagnoses for First Responders. We are thrilled to be offering the PARIS Test to those often-younger patients at greater risk of developing cancerous tumors. Together, we will help even more cancer patients improve their quality of life, while working toward remission.”

About Vincere Cancer Center

Vincere Cancer Center strives to deliver comprehensive, expert care while supporting their patients throughout their cancer journey. They offer state-of-the-art equipment so treatment can be delivered at the highest level. Additionally, they balance cutting-edge treatment with a personal approach customized for each patient and their individual needs.

About PARIS® Test

The PARIS® Test is a next generation diagnostic test that predicts drug responses by screening a broad panel of cancer drugs in patient-derived live tumor models by utilizing robotics, proprietary algorithms, and computational tools. SEngine’s CLIA-certified PARIS Test generates actionable drug sensitivity reports for patients and is applicable to all solid tumors including colon, breast, lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancer. For cancers where a treatment path is not clear, such as recurrent and/or rare cancers, the PARIS Test provides crucial information to help improve outcomes for cancer patients. Additionally, data from the PARIS Test is used to accelerate drug discovery by identifying optimal patient populations for specific drugs.

About SEngine Precision Medicine

SEngine Precision Medicine Inc. is revolutionizing cancer therapies by pre-testing drugs on patient-derived 3D tumor models and engaging in drug discovery. As a spin-out from the world-renowned Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, SEngine is leveraging over two decades of research and development in diagnostics and drug discovery. The company is commercializing the PARIS® Test, a next generation diagnostic test that predicts drug responses by integrating knowledge of cancer genomics with phenotypic testing of patient-derived live cancer cells, combined with robotics, proprietary algorithms, and computational tools. SEngine’s CLIA1– certified PARIS Test generates actionable drug sensitivity reports for patients with solid tumors. SEngine is also pursuing drug discovery via strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical/pharmaceutical companies by deploying its precision oncology platform.

1Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments

