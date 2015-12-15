Sensei Biotherapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for SNS-101, a Conditionally Active VISTA-blocking Antibody, at the Sixth Annual CRI-ENCI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference: Translating Science into Survival

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced it will present additional preclinical data on SNS-101, a monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint VISTA (V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation), at the Sixth Annual CRI-ENCI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference: Translating Science into Survival, being held September 28 – October 1, 2022 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York, New York.

Presentation Details:

Presentation Type: Poster

Title: SNS-101, a monoclonal antibody that is highly selective for VISTA in the tumor microenvironment, demonstrates favorable pharmacokinetic and cytokine release characteristics and potentiates anti-PD-1 responsiveness

Date and Time: Friday, September 30, from 12:15 pm-2:15 pm ET.

Session: Poster Session B

The full abstract will be available online as a supplement to the AACR journal, Cancer Immunology Research. The poster will be made available on the Sensei Bio website following the presentation.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SNSE) is an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer. Sensei has designed two unique approaches to develop highly selective therapeutics – its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, which disables checkpoints and other immunosuppressive signals in the tumor microenvironment to unleash existing T cells against tumors, and the ImmunoPhage™ platform, which trains new T cells to recognize and kill malignant cells. Using its TMAb platform, the company is developing SNS-101, a fully human antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively only within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also using its platforms to develop other preclinical programs targeting multiple solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as "believe", "designed to," "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "will", and similar expressions, and are based on Sensei's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the development and potential therapeutic benefits of Sensei's product candidates and platforms, including SNS-101; the expected safety profile of Sensei's product candidates, including SNS-101; and the potential benefits of SNS-101.

