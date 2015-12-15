SentinelOne LABScon Security Research Conference Unifies Private and Public Sector Through Groundbreaking Cybersecurity Discoveries

Security Leaders Chris Krebs, Dmitri Alperovitch, and Mark Russinovich Featured with Research from SentinelLabs, Mandiant, Sophos, Nvidia, Binarly, and Cisco Talos for a New Chapter in Cybersecurity Collaboration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today launched the inaugural LABScon, a conference dedicated to advancing cybersecurity research for the benefit of collective digital defense. The event features novel findings from sought-after voices in cybersecurity and groundbreaking research by leading research teams.

“The goal of LABScon is to provide a venue for advanced security collaboration and community building,” said Migo Kedem, VP Growth and Head of SentinelLabs, SentinelOne. “We are pleased to unite the cybersecurity community – researchers, vendors, and practitioners – to strengthen collective understanding of the security landscape. Only through shared knowledge and collaboration will cybersecurity evolve.”

The conference lineup features prominent speakers and world-class researchers presenting on today’s most important cyber security topics. Conference highlights include:

Mark Russinovich, Microsoft Azure CTO, presents the story of his seminal malware analysis toolkit, which transformed malware analysis and forensic investigation

Dmitri Alperovitch, Executive Chairman of the Silverado Policy Accelerator and CrowdStrike Co-Founder and former CTO, discusses cyberwarfare and effective policies

Morgan Adamski, Director of NSA’s Cyber Collaboration Center, keynotes “Operational Collaboration: The Realities of Success”

Chris Krebs, the first director of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Partner of the Krebs Stamos Group, shares in-the-trenches perspectives on cybersecurity and government

M.J. Emanuel, CISA Incident Response Analyst, delves into recent cyberattacks targeting satellite communications and critical infrastructure

Mauro Vignati, International Red Cross, discusses the line between combatants and digital collaborators in war

Thomas Rid, Professor of Strategic Studies and founding director of the Alperovitch Institute for Cybersecurity Studies at Johns Hopkins SAIS, debuts cybersecurity discoveries

Kim Zetter, world-renowned cybersecurity author, facilitates fireside chats and shares perspectives on cyberwar

Kris McConkey, PwC’s Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Practice Lead, releases research detailing new activity emanating from Chinese advanced persistent threat (APT) groups

Mandiant, Sophos, Volexity, BlackLotus, PwC, and Binarly drops new APT research and vulnerabilities

SentinelLabs releases “Metador,” our most ambitious APT research to date

LABScon is hosted by SentinelLabs, a world-class team of security researchers that identifies critical vulnerabilities, new attack vectors, malware strains, and threat actors. The event is sponsored by Stairwell, Luta Security, Cisco Talos, GreyNoise, HP Wolf Security, Aesir, Binarly, Team Cymru, and ReversingLabs.

