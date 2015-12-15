SIDO GAMES (SIDO) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 27, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed SIDO GAMES (SIDO) on September 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SIDO/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading at 5:00 UTC on September 26, 2022.

SIDO GAMES Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/138559_b2537b314463f8d4_001full.jpg

By reforming the economic structure of Play-to-Earn, SIDO GAMES (SIDO) aims to provide the perfect Game-Fi and build the perfect metaverse game platform that completes the circular economy algorithm. Its native token SIDO will be listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on September 26, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing SIDO GAMES

Aiming for a sustainable and stable economic structure, SIDO GAMES solves the essential goals of Play-to-Earn (P2E), such as excessive investment attraction with only compensation and a reward system with a virtuous cycle structure that is not kept. By introducing a new reward system and economic structure for sustainability, SIDO GAMES wants to challenge the GAME-FI world while guaranteeing the fun of the game.

SIDO GAMES realizes casual games that anyone can enjoy easily and fun using high-quality art resources combined with NFT. It provides linked activities that can be played continuously while pursuing fun, which is the basis of the game, and user-centered environment design that can be operated easily.

One of the games provided by SIDO GAMES is called MFL (Major Fishing League). Players can enjoy fishing in a realistic natural full-3D environment with fantastic NFT fishing gears, and since the control is simple, everyone can easily enjoy the game. In addition to MFL, there will also be more games, including MGL (Major Golf League) and MHL (Major Hunting League).

The SIDO game platform draws a cyclical economic structure of continuous token incineration and rewards by introducing NFT minting, synthesis, and level systems using in-game currency. The movement of goods and in-game currency generated within the SIDO ecosystem is carried out by establishing a stable market price and trading environment, and an accurate decentralized and encrypted database under the complementary structure of SIDO Token, SIDO Wallet, and SIDO Exchange.

Users who use these services of SIDO can convert various types of assets into cryptocurrencies, and it will be a key factor in providing appropriate rewards in the SIDO ecosystem that provides free transaction functions. Furthermore, to expand the game ecosystem and secure diversity, SIDO GAMES also provides strategic alliances, project advice, and development support through API provision.

About SIDO Token

The SIDO token in the SIDO GAMES platform is the key currency for governance that encompasses the entire ecosystem, and game tokens that correlate with this are issued separately. It is used for in-game goods and transactions and serves as a stabilizer for market price maintenance through movement between games and self-tuning.

Based on Klaytn network, SIDO has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for token sale, 30% is allocated for building the ecosystem, 10% will be used for marketing, 10% is provided for partnership, 10% will be used for platform operation and development, 10% is reserved for emergencies, 5% is allocated to advisors, and the remaining 5% is allocated to the team.

The SIDO token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on September 26, 2022, investors who are interested in the SIDO GAMES investment can easily buy and sell SIDO token on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about SIDO Token:

Official Website: https://sidogames.io

Telegram: https://t.me/sidogame

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sidogame

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sidogame

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSvJyHqI1uiBIphMkP0JfFw

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138559