Simpson Thacher Adds Leading Tax Practitioner in London

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP announced today that Sarah Lindley has joined the Firm as a Partner in its London office where she will be a part of its global Tax Practice.

“Known for advising a wide range of clients on their most significant, complex transactions, Sarah is recognized as one of the preeminent tax advisors in Europe, and we are delighted to welcome her to Simpson Thacher,” said Alden Millard, Chair of Simpson Thacher’s Executive Committee. “She has a distinct blend of tax expertise that will be tremendously beneficial to our clients, particularly as international tax principles continue to evolve to address macroeconomic changes, such as an increasingly digital economy, as well as geopolitical developments, such as Brexit.”

Previously a partner in Linklaters’ Tax Practice, Sarah advises a variety of clients on tax aspects across the full spectrum of corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, dispositions and asset sales, corporate restructurings and tax planning. In particular, she has advised numerous clients across the technology and financial services sectors. Sarah also has significant experience in the areas of finance tax and contentious tax.

“Sarah has extensive experience providing some of Europe’s most prominent companies and financial institutions with exceptional tax advice related to complex and strategic transactions,” said London office Managing Partner Jason Glover. “Sarah is a perfect complement to our best-in-class team of U.K. and U.S.-trained tax lawyers, who make up our London-based Tax team.”

Yash Rupal, Head of the Firm’s U.K. Tax Practice, noted, “Sarah is known in the market for providing clients with creative, commercial advice on U.K. tax issues amidst changing laws and heightened scrutiny by authorities. We are all very excited to have Sarah join our growing London-based Tax group.”

“Simpson Thacher has a preeminent global Tax Practice that is unparalleled in its solutions-oriented, value-add approach to client advice,” said Sarah. “The Firm’s collegial environment and the opportunity to work with its world-class lawyers across all of its practices was very attractive to me and I am thrilled to be joining the team.”

Simpson Thacher’s Tax Practice is continuously called upon by multinational corporations, banks, investment funds and other leading companies for advice on their largest and most complex transactions. The global team works closely with colleagues in the Firm’s Mergers and Acquisitions, Private Equity, Capital Markets, Private Funds and Real Estate Practices, among others, to offer clients the full spectrum of deal and fund capabilities.

For more than four decades, Simpson Thacher’s London office has advised a diverse roster of clients on their most significant transactions and legal matters throughout Europe. The London office has grown markedly in recent years—now home to approximately 200 lawyers—including several recent high-profile partner additions across its Antitrust, Investment Funds and Funds Regulatory, Private Equity, Real Estate, Restructuring and Tax Practices.

ABOUT SIMPSON THACHER

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP (www.simpsonthacher.com) is one of the world’s leading international law firms. The Firm was established in 1884 and has more than 1,000 lawyers. Headquartered in New York with offices in Beijing, Brussels, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Tokyo and Washington, D.C., the Firm provides coordinated legal advice and transactional capability to clients around the globe.

