Sinequa Announces New Aerospace and Federal Defense Business Unit

Strengthens its Commitment to Leading Aerospace and Defense Organizations in the “Rocket City” Area with New Office Opening in Huntsville and Leadership Appointments

NEW YORK & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnterpriseSearch–Enterprise Search leader Sinequa has today announced a new business practice dedicated to the specific needs of public and private agencies serving the US Aerospace and Defense (A&D) industry. The company also opened today a new office in Huntsville, Alabama, to allow the team to closely align with organizations and Federal agencies and to tap into the region’s burgeoning technology and partner ecosystem.

Located at The Invention to Innovation Center (I2C) on the campus of The University of Alabama in Huntsville, the new office is home to Sinequa’s sales, business development and technical teams serving the aerospace and defense industry. Sinequa’s Bob Lewis will spearhead the company’s A&D business development and expansion of technology services in his new role as Senior Vice President Aerospace & Federal Business Unit. In addition, Sinequa welcomes Colonel David Wallis (U.S. Marine Corps, Ret.) as the new Director of Operations. Wallis brings 27 years of service with the USMC and leadership and IT experience from former positions with Dynetics and AWS to the new position. Sinequa plans to hire additional dedicated talents and further expand operations in the Southeastern part of the U.S. as it continues its expansion in North America.

“Sinequa’s new Aerospace and Federal Defense Business Unit is the first of many strategic growth initiatives we are launching to grow our customer footprint and expand our partner ecosystem, including government contractors and systems integrators,” said Alexandre Bilger, CEO of Sinequa. “Sinequa‘s leadership team, expansion of resources and the new Huntsville office will allow us to deepen relationships with our existing customers such as NASA and Northrop Grumman, develop new partnerships and continue to collaborate with premier integrators like SAIC, while further advancing intelligent search technology to serve this critical market.”

Huntsville, also known as Rocket City, has the second largest concentration of federal agencies in the United States. It is home to the country’s leading aerospace and defense contractors, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, the US Army Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, the FBI, and Cummings Research Park.

Organizations like NASA, Airbus, Northrop Grumman, MBDA and other Global 2000 companies rely on Sinequa’s Search Cloud Platform to extract and protect valuable insights from information and reports – including structured and unstructured data across content stores within the organization. Sinequa’s AI-powered search platform, optimized for Microsoft Azure, provides these insights using deep learning, state-of-the-art natural language processing and neural search, and knowledge mining. Sinequa delivers an optimal set of features and capabilities needed to accelerate the building and scaling of any insight application for the most complex and high-value use cases. The platform has been designed from the ground up to respect all security protocols and content access rights without compromise.

Sinequa is already well-integrated in the Huntsville community as the company recently joined the Chamber of Commerce of Huntsville, is a member of the National Space Club and a member of Cyber Huntsville. Sinequa is also a proud contributor to the Nerdettes, an all-girls, high school robotics team from Huntsville, AL, that has competed as a FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) team for years.

