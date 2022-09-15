SirionLabs Taps Salesforce Veteran Ken Cavallon to Establish Technology Alliances and Platform Strategy Team

Contract lifecycle management leader doubles down on commitment to drive Salesforce and other ecosystem alliances

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CLM–SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced the appointment of Ken Cavallon as the company’s Executive Vice President (EVP) of Technology Alliances & Platform Strategy (TAPS). Reporting to company Founder and CEO Ajay Agrawal, Cavallon will spearhead the newly established TAPS team to better engage, leverage and go to market with SirionLabs’ platform alliance partners, including Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft, Adobe and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Known as an expert in partnering with Salesforce, Cavallon has built world-class alliances with Salesforce at the top Salesforce ISVs. He will initially focus his team’s energy on helping Salesforce empower its customers and suppliers with the best outcomes from the integration of SirionLabs’ AI-powered CLM platform, SirionOne.

SirionLabs recently announced it had listed its AI-driven SirionOne CLM software on the Salesforce AppExchange.

“SirionLabs is years ahead of the rest of the CLM industry in terms of its AI technology and advanced functionality across the complete contracting lifecycle,” said Cavallon. “My goal is to lead my team in enabling our platform alliance partners to leverage SirionOne functionalities to better serve their customers and give them a competitive advantage.”

Cavallon brings to SirionLabs more than two decades of executive and alliance experience in SaaS, electronic signature, document generation, CLM, customer relationship management (CRM) and AI. Most recently, Cavallon was Chief Marketing Officer at Youreka, a Salesforce ecosystem independent software vendor (ISV) start-up that went from spin-out to exit in nine months with an acquisition by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. A serial SaaS entrepreneur, Cavallon has also been on the leadership team at Conga, where he led Alliances and Corporate Development, and has held similar roles at Blue Box (acquired by IBM), Tier III (acquired by Lumen), DocuSign (as one of the earliest employees) and Microsoft.

“Working seamlessly with the leading enterprise platforms like Salesforce—and adding real value to those platforms—is a prerequisite to success for any SaaS business,” said SirionLabs Founder and CEO Ajay Agrawal. “Ken’s experience, vision and energy will accelerate the full integration of SirionOne into the Salesforce ecosystem.”

SirionOne offers the most powerful AI in the CLM industry, acknowledged by analysts and customers for its depth, speed and accuracy. Unlike conventional CLM tools that use AI in a limited, siloed capacity, SirionOne seamlessly leverages AI across the full end-to-end contracting process – from digitization and analysis of legacy contracts to automated legal review and risk assessment during contract negotiations. Through this holistic approach, SirionOne drives business acceleration while improving risk mitigation and maximizing business value for clients.

About SirionLabs

Bringing together category-leading innovation, unrivaled Contract Lifecycle Management expertise, and a deep commitment to customer success, SirionLabs helps the world’s leading businesses contract smarter. Powered by intelligence uniquely connected across the complete contract lifecycle, SirionLabs’ easy-to-use, highly configurable Smarter Contracting platform brings legal, procurement, sales, and business teams together to author stronger contracts, improve risk management and strengthen counterparty relationships. SirionLabs is trusted by over 250 industry-leading organizations, including Vodafone, Unilever, and The Bank of New York Mellon, to manage 5+ million contracts worth more than $450 billion across 70+ countries. For more information, visit www.sirionlabs.com.

Salesforce, Microsoft, SAP, Amazon Web Services, AWS, Conga, DocuSign, Lumen, and IBM are all trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For more information, press only, contact:

Diana Gallagher



(408) 656-9699



[email protected]