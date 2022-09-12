SkyHive Launches World’s First End-to-End Automated Talent Architecture Solution

SkyHive Job Architecture solution solves major pain point for organizations struggling to unify their definitions of jobs and skills

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyHive®, the first company to map and sequence the global labor market in real-time to guide the rapid reskilling of workers and communities worldwide, today announced the launch of SkyHive Job Architecture.

Operating as a Software as a Service (SaaS) application, SkyHive Job Architecture helps human capital leaders automate the creation, editing and management of job models, descriptions and postings; developing organized, skills-first job architectures within their existing system of record. By bringing consistency and external labor market calibration to job definitions, SkyHive Job Architecture enables organizations to improve job mobility, hiring practices, retention programs, pay equity, and overall competitiveness in a rapidly transforming world of work.

“The speed of change in the labor market means that outdated job architectures are leaving businesses with a foundational gap that can negatively impact recruiting, mobility and pay,” said Sean Hinton, Founder and CEO of SkyHive. “Our automated Job Architecture solution offers an adaptive, skills-first alternative that helps organizations reconcile inconsistencies, solve the burden of manual maintenance, and develop accurate insights into their skills inventory and gaps. Combined, these benefits help leaders drive better strategic talent decisions while saving substantial time and cost.”

Job Architecture is powered by SkyHive’s Labor Market Intelligence, which leverages billions of data points to clearly define titles, responsibilities, and skill requirements for a role. By harmonizing skills and market data through artificial intelligence, the solution removes manual analysis and guesswork while creating effective benchmarks against other organizations across the labor market.

“SkyHive’s Job Architecture converted an outdated, partial piece of data from our HCM and turned it into a labor market-informed, fully complete job definition,” said the HRIS Specialist at a global technology company. “This helped us preserve resources, adopt a skills-first approach to talent acquisition, and create a clear path to fulfilling career development for our workforce.”

“I’m proud of our passionate and diligent data science team, who continue to develop timesaving and bias-free ethical AI tools that empower HR practitioners across the globe,” added Hinton.

The announcement comes ahead of SkyHive’s attendance at HR Technology Conference from September 13-16, 2022, where the company will offer demos of its Workforce Intelligence and Workforce Architecture products, including SkyHive Answers™, the world’s first search engine for human capital management, which was announced last week.

SkyHive is a Certified B Corporation and software provider of global workforce intelligence technology, optimizing labor market efficiencies in real-time for companies, communities, and national economies. Leading enterprises use SkyHive’s cloud-based applications and platforms to power the future of work at its most granular level: skills. SkyHive’s Quantum Labor Analysis® has been recognized by the World Economic Forum and Forbes for leading efforts in ethical AI and its positive impact on labor economies worldwide. For more information, visit www.skyhive.ai.

