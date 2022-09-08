Smart Circuit Pioneer Lumin Appoints Industry Veteran Kellogg L. Warner as CEO

Company grows its leadership team to build advanced grid solutions and partnerships in the evolving utility industry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lumin, a pioneer and market leader for responsive load control and smart circuit technology, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Kellogg (Kelly) L. Warner as CEO and member of the Board of Directors. He joins the leadership team with founder, President, and COO Alex Bazhinov.





“Lumin is poised for tremendous growth. As the electric grid continues to evolve into a decentralized transactive structure, grid edge technologies are becoming the key enablers of this transition,” explains Warner. “The technology platform developed by Alex and his team is perfectly positioned to address the many challenges of the modern grid, from DER [distributed energy resources] integration to system resiliency and electrification in an elegant and highly cost-effective manner.”

With more than three decades of energy industry experience, Warner brings extensive knowledge to the Lumin team. Most recently, he served as President and founding board member of energy storage pioneer Advanced Microgrid Solutions (AMS). At AMS, Warner led technology development, finance, strategy, and business operations.

Before that, he spent 15 years in various CEO roles with Deerpath Energy, Inc., a micro-wind energy company he founded, and energy consulting firms XENERGY and KEMA, Inc. As CEO of XENERGY, Warner led the company to become the first to sell competitive electricity to retail customers on the East coast of the U.S.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kelly to Lumin’s team and excited about the impact of the grid edge expertise he brings,” says Bazhinov. “As the company expanded its market presence beyond the solar and energy storage market into utility and grid services, we began searching for a strong addition to our senior leadership team to guide Lumin through the scaling and growth stage. Kelly will lead Lumin’s growth ambitions, focusing on corporate strategy, product development, business development, and finance. I am looking forward to working side-by-side with him and learning from his experience.”

A recognized leader in utility industry restructuring, Warner started his career in solar and became a national expert in energy efficiency and demand-side management. Warner holds an M.S. in civil engineering from Stanford University and a B.A. in American studies from Williams College.

About Lumin

Lumin® is the pioneer and market leader for responsive load management, adding exceptional value to residential microgrids by balancing home energy supply and demand. Lumin helps homeowners automatically or manually control their personal microgrid and enhance and protect their investment in solar PV and energy storage. Learn more at luminsmart.com.

