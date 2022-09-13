Smart Eye Announces its Automotive Driver Monitoring Technology Has Been Installed in more than 1,000,000 Cars on Roads Globally

The global leader in Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software passes important milestone as its technology is installed in more than one million cars on global roads – saving lives every day

GOTHENBURG, Sweden & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smart Eye, the leading developer of AI-based Driver Monitoring to the automotive industry, today announced that more than one million cars with its Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software have been produced and sold globally. Out of the company’s 14 automotive OEM customers, six have so far started series production of car models including Smart Eye’s innovative technology. Of these 14 OEMs, five are among the six largest car manufacturing groups in the world. Powering more vehicles on the road with these critical safety systems than any other vendor in this space, Smart Eye has established itself as a definitive market leader.

A majority of the 1,000,000+ cars produced with Smart Eye’s DMS software are manufactured by BMW, with series production initiated in late 2018. These car models all include Driver Monitoring as an optional add-on. The other car models in production are produced by leading global manufacturers, including one of the US’ largest automakers, two of China’s largest automakers, a Japanese-European multinational car alliance and a South Korean multination automobile manufacturer. Smart Eye’s DMS will also be included in the new Polestar 3, the Swedish brand’s electric performance SUV that will be revealed in October.

Driven by legislation, regulation and safety rating requirements, Driver Monitoring Systems have become essential safety technology in cars in the last few years. As DMS becomes mandatory in newly produced vehicles, the number of cars on the roads with Smart Eye’s software will increase even more drastically in the upcoming quarters.

“For the past 20 years, we have worked towards this important milestone, but I see this as only the beginning. In most of these first million cars, DMS has been an optional feature. Thanks to regulation and safety requirements, almost all the remaining car models we have won will have mandatory DMS in every single vehicle. To put things in perspective: if all 94 car models we have won so far were to reach peak production at the same time, we could be looking at a yearly volume of as much as five million cars produced with our technology – every year,” said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. “Already with this first million, we are making a real difference for road safety. As significantly more cars will include DMS, more lives will be saved every single day.”

On September 15, 2022, Smart Eye will be showcasing their leading automotive technology at the InCabin event in Brussels, Belgium.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. We are bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Our multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unprecedented human insight in automotive and behavioral research—supported also by Affectiva and iMotions, companies we acquired in 2021.

Smart Eye offers road-ready Driver Monitoring Systems and next-level Interior Sensing solutions built on two decades of automotive experience. Smart Eye’s technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles as OEM or Tier 1 solutions and has been selected by 14 of the world’s leading car manufacturers for 94 car models, including BMW and Geely. Smart Eye also provides complete hardware and software solutions for fleet and small-volume OEMS, powering vehicles on the road today. As the preferred partner to the automotive industry, Smart Eye is leading the way towards safer, more sustainable transportation and mobility experiences enhancing wellness, comfort, and entertainment.

In behavioral research our advanced eye tracking systems provide unparalleled performance in complex situations, offering deep insights into human behavior and human-machine interaction in automotive, aviation, assistive technology, behavioral science and many more fields. Today, our technology is used by NASA, Airbus, Boeing, Daimler, Audi, GM, Harvard University and hundreds of research organizations and universities around the world.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999, is publicly traded and headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan. Learn more at: www.smarteye.ai.

