Society for Vascular Surgery Vascular Quality Initiative (SVS VQI) Celebrates 1M Procedures

Milestone highlights quality commitment of physicians and practices

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Society for Vascular Surgery® Vascular Quality Initiative® (SVS VQI) clinical registry announced today it has now collected over one million procedures in its database. The SVS VQI is a not for profit clinical registry dedicated to improving the care of vascular patients through a data-driven approach to healthcare. The “big data” the Initiative provides has led to scientific discovery that has dramatically impacted patient care, with changes in practice that have saved thousands of lives. This data collection milestone reflects the interest and engagement of SVS VQI centers and their commitment to elevate the delivery of vascular care.

“One million procedures is an incredible accomplishment, and each one adds value to the registry and to our body of knowledge that allows us to improve patient care,” said Jens Eldrup-Jorgensen, MD, SVS PSO Medical Director. “We are grateful for the continued commitment of vascular specialists to our mission of improving the safety, effectiveness, and cost of vascular healthcare by providing clinicians the data and tools necessary to facilitate quality improvement.”

The SVS VQI started as the Vascular Study Group of Northern New England in 2003. At inception, there were four registries and eight participating centers, with only a few thousand procedures entered by the end of the year. Over time there has been progressive linear growth in participation due to widespread interest in improving quality of care and patient outcomes. Today, the SVS VQI is a renowned international resource, with over 6,000 contributing physicians—vascular surgeons, interventional cardiologists, radiologists and more—from over 940 centers, and 14 clinical registries with one year follow-up. The organization is staffed by experts in vascular disease, quality improvement, and clinical analysis, with 250 volunteer physicians lending additional support. Registries contain demographic, clinical, procedural, and outcomes data from vascular procedures performed in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Singapore. Given its wealth of data, SVS VQI has been the basis for over 600 scientific presentations and publications in peer reviewed journals.

As the SVS VQI has grown, so too has its dedication to quality improvement. The organization has 18 Regional Quality Groups that meet semi-annually to share and analyze registry data and initiate quality improvement projects. Regular outcome reports and dashboards enable centers to focus their quality improvement efforts, with the SVS VQI Annual Meeting showcasing the quality improvement projects of participants. The collaborative nature of the Initiative allows sharing of expertise and quality improvement tools.

The wealth of procedural data within the registry also makes it an increasingly powerful tool for evaluating device performance and medications used in vascular care. As such, the real world data collected in the SVS VQI has become a vital resource for medical device manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies. Using real world evidence from SVS VQI, these manufacturers are able to develop a better understanding of product performance. The clinical data has been used to meet regulatory requirements, perform post-approval trials, and expand current indications for use.

SVS VQI registries are powered by the Fivos PATHWAYS® platform, a secure, cloud-based solution for data collection and analysis. Using PATHWAYS, SVS VQI participating providers can utilize real-time reporting to benchmark performance, while device manufacturers can develop custom projects that leverage registry data to accelerate device development, evaluation, or approval.

To learn more, visit https://www.vqi.org.

About SVS VQI

The Society for Vascular Surgery® Vascular Quality Initiative® (SVS VQI) is governed by the SVS Patient Safety Organization (SVS PSO), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Society for Vascular Surgery, which provides oversight of data sharing arrangements, key outcome and quality measure analyses, and dissemination of information to participating providers. SVS VQI comprises vascular surgeons, cardiologists, radiologists and specialists who perform vascular procedures collected in the VQI Registries, as well as Quality Improvement professionals, data managers and others dedicated to improving patient outcomes.

Contacts

Innsena for SVS VQI (Fivos)



Derek Clark



[email protected]