Solar Energy Future MALAYSIA 2022 is on Fire

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 27, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Malaysia’s 2025 target to have 31% of total power capacity from renewable energy sources is expected to be supported by the strong solar sector growth. Based on SEDA Malaysia, the total potential of solar PV in Malaysia reaches 269GW, deriving from 210GW for ground-mounted, 42GW for rooftop, and 17GW for FPV. How exactly should the quota availability be matched?

Energy Box is organizing a face-to-face real event Solar Energy Future MALAYSIA 2022 on November 8th in Kuala Lumpur, striving to be the equivalent of a hub for efficient exploration of the renewable energy market.

The event aims to help the attendees seize upon a deep and comprehensive understanding of Malaysia’s renewable energy market and dedicates themselves to improving business cooperation between Malaysia’s local companies with international companies.

Event details:

Place: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Event Website: /www.energy-box.com/malaysia-1

Event Agenda:

Honored Speakers (confirmed/inviting)

1. Ir. Ts. Dr. Wan Syakirah Dato’ Wan Abdullah, Head Business Assessment and Engineering, TNB Renewables Sdn. Bhd.

2. Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA)

3. Dr. Wei-nee Chen, VP, New Energy Ventures, Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad

4. Davis Chong, Executive Director and Group CEO, Solarvest Holdings Berhad

5. Tham Chee Aun, Group CEO, Ditrolic Energy

6. Aisswarya Kumaran, Business Development Associate, Shizen Malaysia Sdn Bhd

7. BorHung Chong, Head of Business Development | Managing Director (Malaysia), NEFIN Group

8. Ping Mendoza, Renewable Energy Business Dev Lead, Shell

9. Kiran Jethwa, Managing Partner, fumase

10. Liuyi Yeoh, Head of Renewable Energies (Malaysia), TotalEnergies

11. Marcus Andre Ong, Deputy General Manager – Asia Pacific, Mainstream Renewable Power

12. Yalim Ozilhan, Southeast Asia Director, EDF Renewables

13. Thang Chee Keong, CEO, Plus Xnergy

14. Gan Boon Hean, CEO, Leader Energy Pte Ltd

15. Kai Ilham Klingenhagen, General Manager, PETRONAS New Energy

16. Niranpal Singh, Managing Director-Malaysia, BayWa r. e APAC

17. Hairol Azizi Tajudin, Group Chief Executive Officer, Cenergi SEA

18. Alexis Issaharoff, CEO, Antah Solar

19. Arnfinn Unum, Country Manager Malaysia, Scatec Solar

20. Ernesto Rua Garcia, Head Of Renewables, ENGIE South East Asia

21. Ir. Pramod Kumar Karunakaran, Executive Vice President Project Delivery, Sarawak Energy Berhad

22. Alvin Wong, Director Malaysia, Sunseap Group Pte Ltd

23. Arnaud Ayral, Corporate Solutions Director, Blueleaf Energy

24. Raja Amir Raja Azwa, CEO, HSBC Amanah Malaysia Berhad

25. Martin David, Principal, Singapore & Head of Projects, Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow

26. Erik Haugen, VP of Development, Asia at Ecoplexus, Inc.

27 Ir. Pui Hee Chow, Group Managing Director, Samaiden Group Berhad Sdn Bhd

28. Ndiame Diop,World Bank Country Director for Brunei,Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand, The World Bank

29. Kean Poh Chua, Senior Manager, Group Project, EDRA Power Holdings Sdn Bh

30. Chor Jack, Projects & Finance Lawyer (Partner)，Christopher & Lee Ong

31. Susan Hemming, Executive Director, and Owner, Coara Solar Sdn Bhd

32. Noor Shahiwan, CEO, SUNCROX SOLAR

33. Philipp Merten, Director – Export & Agency Finance, Commerzbank AG

34. Ashwin Narayanan, Head of Special Projects (Renewable Energy), Malakoff Corporation Berhad

35. KK Kong Group CEO at Maqo Solar

36. Narsingh Chaudhary ,Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Black & Veatch

37. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

38. Google

39. Microsoft

40. WeiChee Liew, South & SEA Managing Partner, ERM

41. Yinson

42. Rabia Ferroukhi, Director – Knowledge, Policy and Finance Center, International Renewable Energy Agency

43. Dieter Billen, Partner – Energy, Sustainability & Infrastructure – South-East Asia, Roland Berger

44. Antoine Gaudin, Power and Renewables Consulting, Wood Mackenzie

45. Syamantak Dhar, Regional Category Lead, Energy and Utilities, Nestle

Energy Box Intro

Energy Box is one of the largest vertical international media companies, dedicated to renewable energy(solar, wind, energy storage, green hydrogen).

Business: Pan Europe, Africa & Middle Eats, LATAM and Asia. Currently we have had 40+ events , sales consulting, projects development, financing, meetings, interviews and peer to peer services.

– Daily Emailings: 100,000+

– Social Media Blasts: 2 million impressions( Globally)

Energy Box Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/energyboxexpo/

