SOTIO Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Robyn Hunter as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SOTIO Biotech, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, announces the appointment of Robyn Hunter as chief financial officer. Ms. Hunter is an accomplished CFO who brings an extensive array of financial experience to SOTIO, including her extensive knowledge of biotech and capital markets. She joins SOTIO to oversee the long-term financing strategy.

“We warmly welcome Robyn Hunter to our senior leadership team,” said Radek Spisek, chief executive officer of SOTIO. “Robyn has a proven track record of overseeing financial strategy and execution for multiple biopharmaceutical companies through their initial public offerings in the United States, ultimately culminating with listings on the Nasdaq. Her experience will be invaluable for securing financial resources and financial stability during expansion our clinical pipeline.”

Ms. Hunter commented, “I am thrilled to join SOTIO as their global CFO. I am excited to be a part of this seasoned management team, as they seek to advance cancer treatments with their novel immunotherapies. To date, SOTIO has delivered compelling clinical data that has positioned the company as proven emerging player in the immuno-oncology space, and I look forward to continuing this positive momentum by working closely with the SOTIO team to reach its financial and equity goals.”

Robyn Hunter has over 30 years of financial management and capital market experience, previously having served first of vice president of finance and corporate controller, and later as chief financial officer of Fortress Biotech, where she oversaw the listing of four separate biotechnology companies on the Nasdaq Exchange. Her career in biotech began as corporate controller for Indevus Pharmaceuticals where she reengineered the financial and accounting operations for the $80 million company. Ms. Hunter also serves on the board of Tenax Therapeutics, where she serves as the audit committee chair. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Union College in Schenectady, New York.

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The robust SOTIO clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, SOT101, currently being tested in phase II clinical trials. SOT102, a next generation Claudin18.2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) has recently entered the clinical phase. BOXR1030, a GPC3-targeted CAR-T based on proprietary technology designed to improve on the efficacy of CAR-T therapies in the tumor microenvironment, will enter the clinical phase in 2022. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sotio.com.

