Southern Score Honours Badminton World Champions, Aaron and Wooi Yik with RM100,000 Incentive

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 24, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Southern Score Builders Berhad is pleased to present an incentive of RM100,000 to Malaysia’s top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, who won Malaysia’s first gold at the 2022 World Badminton Championships in Tokyo last month.

Soh Wooi Yik, Gan Yee Hin and Chia Teng Fong [L-R] Ian Wong Jien Sern, Gan Yee Hin, Dato Jack Koh [L-R]

Aaron and Wooi Yik were presented with mock cheques by Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Score, Gan Yee Hin, at a ceremony today honouring their outstanding achievements. On hand to welcome them were guests and staff of Southern Score.

Gan Yee Hin said, “We are here to celebrate the outstanding achievement of Aaron and Wooi Yik by presenting a token of appreciation for winning the world title for Malaysia. Thank you for the dedication and hard work, they are excellent and truly deserve the rewards. We believe this world title is just the beginning of their badminton journey. We hope this little token of our gratitude will further motivate them for greater achievements and bring glory to the country in the world arena.”

“We hope that our gesture incentive will inspire others to assist a new generation of players who have the courage to pursue the sport as their career.”

“At the same time, we are contributing RM200,000 to Petaling Badminton Club (PBC), the club from which our world champions were nurtured before they joined the national team. We hope that the contribution provides some support as they nurture talents to represent the country. PBC has had a history of producing several of the country’s well-known players such as Chen Tang Jie, Cheam June Wei, Man Wei Chong and Goh V Shem.”

Aaron and Wooi Yik thanked Southern Score for the incentive and said, “We are honoured to have represented Malaysia at the World Badminton Championships and would like to thank Southern Score and all Malaysians for their support.”

“Support such as this incentive from Southern Score means a lot to us and motivates us as we prepare ourselves mentally and physically to win more accolades for Malaysia on the world stage, including our goal of making it to the 2024 Olympic Games.”

Southern Score is a certified CIDB Grade 7 builder of homes for the community and a future for the nation. The Company is always closely tied into the local community and remains active in community involvement programmes such as education, sport, environment and society.

Southern Score: https://southernscore.com.my/

