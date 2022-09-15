SPiCE VC Announces Second Investor Payout; Achieves 70% DPI in Just Four Years

The Tokenized Venture Capital Fund Is Distributing Another Sizable Payout After Exiting Portions of Two High-Performing Portfolio Companies

MIAMI & ZURICH & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SPiCE VC, the leading venture capital (VC) fund in the Blockchain & Tokenization ecosystem, announced today its second investor payout in 2022 after exiting portions of its position in Blockdaemon and Securitize – two of SPiCE VC’s most successful portfolio companies. In a letter informing investors, the VC fund also touted the milestone of achieving 70% Distribution to Paid-In Capital (DPI) for its investors in just a just a four-year period.

With the average time for a VC to exit a position reaching more than eight years, SPiCE’s substantial payout to its investors are a notable but rare achievement in the VC market. The payout is expected to be executed early Q4 2022.

“We are excited to announce that we will be making our second distribution to SPiCE VC investors this year, with additional payouts expected in 2023,” said Tal Elyashiv, founder & managing partner of SPiCE VC. “It gives our team at SPiCE incredible satisfaction to achieve these kinds of successful returns for our investors who believed in our mission and vision from the very beginning. We look forward to adding significantly to those returns as we continue to make strategic moves to benefit our investors.”

After completing the first-ever investor payout by a fully tokenized VC firm in Q2 of this year, SPiCE is distributing another multi-million-dollar payout to its more than 400 long-term investors. The combined distribution is providing them with nearly two thirds of their total investment into the fund. SPiCE VC completed its first closing in 2018. SPiCE expanded its portfolio to 15 high-growth companies that are defining the future of the blockchain and tokenization ecosystem.

Tal added, “Our investment approach of focusing on portfolio companies aiming to change the business landscape using blockchain and tokenization has proven a success time and time again as it has enabled our investors wide exposure to the massive growth of the blockchain and tokenization ecosystem. This exposure has translated to significant appreciation in portfolio value and incredible performance of 54% IRR (Internal Rate of Return) and 4.9 MoIC (Multiple on Invested Capital) for our investors to date.”

As one of the early pioneers of the blockchain and tokenization industry, the VC fund attributes its early and ongoing success to a number of factors, including explosive growth and persistent headwinds in the Digital Finance sector. With a 350% increase in security token price in 2021, SPiCE was named the top performing fund in the tokenization and blockchain market by Security Token Market, the largest security token financial data and media firm.

To learn more about SPiCE VC and its SPICE digital security, visit https://spicevc.com/

ABOUT SPiCE VC:

SPiCE VC is a Venture Capital fund providing investors exposure to the massive growth of the blockchain/tokenization ecosystem. SPiCE invests globally in platforms and ecosystem providers enabling access to capital markets, banking, real estate, and other industries enhanced through Blockchain technologies. The fund focuses on companies who stand to benefit the most from the massive growth of the industry. Combining institutional know-how, hands-on management, entrepreneurial innovation and professional investment experience SPiCE’s management team has been involved in hundreds of tech funding rounds totaling billions of dollars; as entrepreneurs, investors, and executives. SPiCE is located in the US, Switzerland, Singapore and Israel. To learn more about SPiCE VC visit www.spicevc.com or email Tal Elyashiv, Founder and Managing Partner, at [email protected].

Contacts

Liz Whelan



[email protected]

(312) 315-0160