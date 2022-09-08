SpringWorks Announces Expansion of Global, Non-Exclusive Collaboration with GSK for Nirogacestat in Combination with Blenrep in Patients with Multiple Myeloma

– SpringWorks to Receive $75 Million Equity Investment with Potential for an Additional $550 Million in Milestone Payments –

– SpringWorks to Supply Nirogacestat for GSK’s Global Blenrep Development Program and to Make Nirogacestat Commercially Available in Markets Where a Combination with Blenrep is Approved –

– SpringWorks to Continue Retaining Full Global Commercial Rights to Nirogacestat –

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that it has entered into an expanded global, non-exclusive license and collaboration agreement with GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) for nirogacestat, SpringWorks’ investigational oral gamma secretase inhibitor, in combination with Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin-blmf), GSK’s antibody-drug conjugate targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA).

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, SpringWorks will receive a $75 million equity investment from GSK, with shares of common stock priced at a premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average share price on September 2, 2022. SpringWorks will also be eligible to receive up to $550 million in additional payments based on reaching certain development and commercial milestones. SpringWorks will retain full commercial rights to nirogacestat and will be responsible for global commercialization of nirogacestat.

“We are very pleased to expand our relationship with GSK to enable potential additional studies of Blenrep and nirogacestat,” said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks. “Our goal is to maximize the clinical impact of nirogacestat as a potentiator of BCMA targeted therapies and today’s announcement advances our opportunity to serve patients with multiple myeloma across lines of therapy.”

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with SpringWorks for the potential expanded development of Blenrep with nirogacestat and are encouraged by the early clinical data emerging from the combination,” said Hesham A. Abdullah, M.D., M.Sc., Senior Vice President, Global Head of Oncology Development at GSK. “Blenrep in combination with novel therapies, such as nirogacestat, could prove to be an impactful therapeutic option for patients with multiple myeloma, as these combination regimens may further optimize the benefit-risk profile of Blenrep, especially in earlier lines of therapy.”

SpringWorks and GSK first entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement in June 2019, later amended in October 2021, to cover the initial clinical development of nirogacestat in combination with Blenrep in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The new agreement expands the original collaboration to include the potential for continued development and commercialization of the combination of nirogacestat and Blenrep in earlier lines of treatment, including newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. SpringWorks and GSK will expand their previously established governance structures to add a new Joint Steering Committee and Joint Commercialization Committee to their existing Joint Development Committee. GSK will continue funding all development costs, except for those related to the supply of nirogacestat and certain expenses related to intellectual property rights.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for patients living with severe rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated targeted oncology pipeline spanning solid tumors and hematological cancers, including two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types as well as several programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks’ strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with innovators in industry and academia to unlock the full potential for its portfolio and create more solutions for patients with cancer. For more information, visit www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

