Starry & Related Expand Digital Equity & Affordable Broadband Access in Denver

Starry’s digital equity program, Starry Connect, will now be available across Related Affordable housing communities in Denver;

All Starry Connect communities are automatically eligible for the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

BOSTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Starry”)​​, a next generation licensed fixed wireless internet service provider and technology developer, today announced it has expanded its digital equity program, Starry Connect, to serve five new Related Affordable housing communities in Denver, Colorado. Residents will have access to Starry Connect’s high-speed, uncapped home broadband service, with plans starting as low as $15 per month with no data caps, no long-term contracts, no credit checks, no extra fees for equipment, free installation and 24/7 world-class customer support.

Additionally, residents of these communities can opt-into the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides a subsidy of up to $30 per month towards broadband access for eligible households. For residents that sign up for Starry’s service and opt-in to the ACP program, that benefit can cover the entire cost of broadband service for the household while the program remains in effect. Additional Denver-area Related Affordable communities will be added throughout 2022 and 2023.

“We founded Starry to redefine the internet service consumer experience. With superior technology, exceptional customer care and affordable pricing, Starry stands head and shoulders above our competitors in customer satisfaction,” said Starry co-founder and CEO Chet Kanojia. “We are fortunate to have found a like-minded partner in Related Companies. They share our obsession for being customer-first; they care deeply about the communities they serve; and they are always looking for ways to deliver more for their residents. We’re thrilled to continue to grow our long-standing partnership with our expansion of Starry Connect to Related’s affordable housing communities in Denver.”

“With 50 years of experience in developing and preserving affordable housing in the United States, Related understands the importance of providing residents with resources like Starry Connect,” said Jeff Brodsky, Vice Chairman of Related Affordable. “We are proud of the work we have accomplished with Starry to help bridge the digital divide for affordable housing residents and provide low cost, high-quality broadband options without the standard barriers to adoption.”

Starry and Related Companies first announced its partnership in 2018, when Starry began serving Related residential properties in Massachusetts, New York and California. Today, Starry and Related are providing competitive, high-quality, affordable broadband access to residents across 61 communities, totaling 17,602 units across six major U.S. cities, including more than 7,300 units of housing in the Related Affordable portfolio.

Today, nearly a quarter of Americans are without a broadband connection at home, with financial constraints being one of the most important reasons why they forgo this service, according to a survey from the Pew Research Center1. Starry designed its Starry Connect program to provide an affordable and ultra-low-barrier broadband option specifically focused on serving public and affordable housing communities.

Starry Connect brings ultra-low-cost broadband service to public and affordable housing residents without requiring credit checks, long-term contracts, equipment deposits, individual eligibility requirements (such as household participation in SNAP, WIC or Medicaid) or a lengthy application process. Starry Connect plans start at $15 per month. This innovative approach to removing broadband adoption barriers earned Starry designation as a ConnectHomeUSA stakeholder through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2019.

The following broadband service plans are available in Starry Connect communities:

Plan Name Plan Speeds up to Total Plan Cost Plan Details Starry Connect 30 Mbps download 30 Mbps upload $15 $0 cost to resident with ACP Subsidy Benefit

No Credit Checks

No Data Caps

No Long Term Contracts

No Extra Fees or Taxes

No Install Fee, No Equipment Fee

24/7 Customer Support Starry Select 100 Mbps download 50 Mbps upload $30 $0 cost to resident with ACP Subsidy Benefit

No Credit Checks

No Data Caps

No Long Term Contracts

No Extra Fees or Taxes

No Install Fee, No Equipment Fee

24/7 Customer Support Starry Plus 200 Mbps download 100 Mbps upload $50 $20 cost to resident with ACP Subsidy Benefit

No Credit Checks

No Data Caps

No Long Term Contracts

No Extra Fees or Taxes

No Install Fee, No Equipment Fee

24/7 Customer Support

The Starry Connect program today reaches more than 77,400 units of public and affordable housing across New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, DC, Virginia, California, Colorado, and Ohio. In addition to Related Affordable, Starry also works with nonprofit owners and public housing authorities.

Related Affordable is the division of Related Companies that develops, acquires, and preserves affordable housing throughout the nation. Affordable housing laid the foundation of Related Companies, and its broad portfolio of award-winning affordable and mixed-income developments demonstrate the company’s continuing ability to create affordable housing opportunities in a variety of geographically, economically, and socially diverse neighborhoods. Related owns and operates a portfolio of more than 50,000 affordable and workforce housing units that extend across 25 states and the District of Columbia.

To learn more about Starry, Starry Connect, or sign-up for Starry service, visit https://starry.com.

About Starry Group Holdings, Inc.

At Starry (NYSE: STRY), we believe the future is built on connectivity and that connecting people and communities to high-speed, broadband internet should be simple and affordable. Using our innovative, wideband hybrid-fiber fixed wireless technology, Starry is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home without bundles, data caps, or long-term contracts. Starry is a different kind of internet service provider. We’re building a platform for the future by putting our customers first, protecting their privacy, ensuring access to an open and neutral net, and making affordable connectivity and digital equity a priority. Headquartered in Boston, Starry is currently available in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver, and Columbus, OH and is expanding to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2022. To learn more about Starry or to join our team and help us build a better internet, visit: https://starry.com.

About Related Companies

Related Companies is a global real estate and lifestyle company defined by innovation and the most prominent privately-owned real estate firm in the United States. Formed 50 years ago, Related is one of the largest private owners and preservationists of affordable housing in the U.S. and a fully integrated, highly diversified industry leader with experience in virtually every aspect of development, acquisition, management, finance, marketing, and sales. Headquartered in New York City, Related has offices and major developments in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, West Palm Beach, Miami, Washington, D.C., Abu Dhabi and London, and boasts a team of approximately 4,000 professionals. With over $60 billion in assets owned or under development including the 28-acre Hudson Yards neighborhood on Manhattan’s West Side, The Square in Downtown West Palm Beach, The Grand LA and Related Santa Clara in California and The 78 in Chicago. Related was named to Fast Company Magazine’s list of the 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World. For more information about Related, please visit www.related.com.

