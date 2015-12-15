Surrozen Publishes Study in Translational Vision Science and Technology Demonstrating the Promise of SZN-413 in Preclinical Models of Diabetic Retinopathy

Results highlight a potential novel treatment for diabetic and other retinopathies

Unique Wnt-mediated mechanism increases vascular integrity, and transforms pathologic regrowth into physiological regrowth of retinal blood vessels

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surrozen, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRZN), a company pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, announced today the publication of an article by Surrozen scientists in the journal Translational Vision Science and Technology The results observed with Surrozen’s proprietary FZD4-specific agonist, SZN-413, highlight the potential for this novel mechanism of action to simultaneously address the retinal non-perfusion and vascular leakage observed in both oxygen-induced and VEGF-induced preclinical diabetic retinopathy (DR) models.

Diabetic retinopathy is a microvascular complication of diabetes and a serious public health problem as it is a major cause of vision loss and disability in the middle-aged population. The pathogenesis of DR leads to vascular leakage, which causes diabetic macular edema, and capillary occlusion causing retinal ischemia. These areas of retinal non-perfusion can lead to overproduction of multiple signaling molecules, such as VEGF, that contribute to vascular leakage and pathologic angiogenesis. There are currently multiple anti-VEGF therapies available, however these have not been shown to improve retinal ischemia – leaving a high unmet medical need for new mechanisms of action that have the potential to achieve retinal reperfusion and can reduce the production of factors contributing to vascular leakage and pathologic neovascularization.

SZN-413, a bi-specific antibody that targets FZD4 and LRP5, induced Wnt signaling and upregulated blood-retinal barrier gene expression in retinal endothelial cells (ECs). FZD4-mediated Wnt signaling is known to play a critical role in retinal vascular development and vessel barrier function in humans and rodent models. The results presented in this paper confirmed that FZD4 and LRP5 are the most abundant and relatively specific receptors expressed in the retinal ECs and SZN-413 induced tight junction proteins in retinal vascular ECs. In a preclinical oxygen-induced retinopathy model, intravitreal injections of SZN-413 significantly reduced avascular area size compared to the positive control, aflibercept. In addition, SZN-413 significantly reduced the pathologic neovascularization area size compared to vehicle and comparable to the positive control. In a VEGF-induced vascular leakage model, SZN-413 reduced retinal vascular leakage from baseline by approximately 80%.

“Today Surrozen scientists reported results from studies showing that SZN-413, a bi-specific antibody that binds to FZD4 and LRP5, potently inhibited pathologic neovascularization, restored physiological neovascularization and prevented retinal vascular leakage. These results suggest that this modulation of FZD4 signaling may address important pathologic vascular characteristics of diabetic retinopathy,” said Wen-Chen Yeh, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Surrozen.

Yang Li, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Biology at Surrozen, added “The results in this paper further demonstrate Surrozen’s ability to effectively generate selective Wnt surrogates that stimulate tissue repair and renewal, and in this case, in disease models of diabetic retinopathy. SZN-413 has a novel mechanism of action that through FZD4 agonism may simultaneously address the retinal non-perfusion and leakage characteristics of diabetic retinopathy. We look forward to continued development of this lead therapeutic candidate that may offer a new treatment strategy for retinopathies and other diseases of the eye.”

About Wnt Signaling

Wnt signaling plays key roles in the control of development, homeostasis and regeneration of many essential organs and tissues, including liver, intestine, retina, lacrimal gland, lung, cornea, pancreas, skin and others. Modulation of Wnt signaling pathways has potential for treatment of degenerative diseases and tissue injuries. Surrozen’s platform and proprietary technologies have the potential to overcome the limitations in pursuing the Wnt pathway as a therapeutic strategy.

About SZN-413

Surrozen nominated SZN-413, a FZD4 tetravalent bi-specific antibody, as a development candidate in the first quarter of 2022 for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases. FZD4 mediated Wnt signaling is known to play a critical role in retinal vascular integrity and function. Data generated in preclinical models of retinopathy demonstrated SZN-413 stimulated Wnt signaling and was able to transform pathologic regrowth into physiological regrowth of retinal blood vessels.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body’s existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across multiple diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, eye diseases, and diseases of the lacrimal gland, lung and airway, pancreas, skin and many others. For more information, please visit surrozen.com

