Syed Digital Launch a New Program- Organic Business Project for Small Businesses

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 27, 2022) – Syed Digital has announced the launch of the Organic Business Project, which is an SEO and social media marketing service that will help new and struggling businesses. The goal is to provide complimentary consultation and services to small businesses, giving them a competitive edge.

Syed Digital Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/138480_7090f22324effb4b_001full.jpg

The package will include services like Consultation, Keyword research, High-authority backlink (Niche-specific), Content Outline, and 3 days of TikTok Management. A representative from Syed Digital said, “This is the next step in our goal to help businesses grow organically. We’ve seen first-hand many potential businesses that don’t have the resources to grow and thrive, even though they have great ideas and concepts. With this service, we hope to help them achieve their goals and ideas.”

Syed Digital is a digital marketing agency that focuses on organic and natural social media marketing. They work with businesses, helping them create and execute social media marketing strategies. Converting these followers into a sales funnel is their main goal, which they accomplish through call-to-action.

