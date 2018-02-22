Synspective’s Third SAR Satellite “StriX-1” Successfully Reaches Its Target Orbit

TOKYO, 2022, September 16 – Synspective Inc., a SAR satellite data and solutions provider, announced today that StriX-1, its third SAR satellite, has successfully been put into its target orbit.

On September 16, StriX-1 was deployed by Rocket Lab’s Electron at Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. The satellite was put into its target orbit: a Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO), with an altitude of 561km.

Functions including observation and data acquisition will be verified over the next several months. Details will be shared and updated on Synspective’s website.

Synspective founder and CEO, Dr. Motoyuki Arai:

I am very much pleased to be able to announce that our third SAR satellite “StriX-1” has successfully reached its target orbit. And, first of all, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful team at Synspective and our great partner, Rocket Lab, for carrying out the launch and successfully deploying into orbit despite various uncertainties.

With our “StriX-α” and “StriX-β” satellites already in orbit, Synspective has been able to develop its techniques and acquire the know-how for multiple operations. With the addition of our third satellite, we will be able to increase troves of data to analyze and interpret for real-world applications and our client’s wide range of needs as well as further accelerate the construction of the satellite constellation.

The successful launch of our “StriX-1” is a big step toward full-scale commercialization for our company. And, we promise to work even harder to build toward a society that is more resilient and sustainable.

About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 150 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a second launch site in Virginia, USA which is expected to become operational in 2022. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

About Synspective

Synspective provides one-stop solutions using satellite observation data to steadily move the world forward. Applying the results of the ImPACT program (led by the Government of Japan, Cabinet Office), Synspective is building a constellation of 30 high-frequency, high-resolution SAR satellites to provide data and solutions to government and commercial outfits.

Established: February 22, 2018

Location: 3-10-3 Miyoshi, Koto-ku, Tokyo Representative: Motoyuki Arai, CEO URL: https://synspective.com/

