Talkdesk Appoints Shane Evans as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#executives—Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, today announced Shane Evans has joined the Talkdesk executive leadership team as the company’s chief revenue officer (CRO). Evans will oversee the organization’s global sales, channel, and solutions engineering as Talkdesk further progresses in its next phase of growth.

Evans joins Talkdesk with more than 20 years of experience in building high-performing sales teams that enable technology companies to drive category creation and leadership. He most recently served as interim chief executive officer and member of the board of directors for MX, an innovative fintech company. While at MX, he helped accelerate the organization’s growth, doubling revenue, and scaling the sales and go-to-market teams. Prior to his work with MX, Evans oversaw global sales for Qualtrics, where his five-year tenure included a quick progression of increasingly senior leadership roles. His efforts also contributed to the multi-billion dollar acquisition of Qualtrics by SAP and subsequent IPO. Evans has additionally held senior leadership positions with PROS and InMoment.

“Organizations around the world are seizing the opportunity to transform their contact centers into strategic engines for driving business growth and customer loyalty,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. “Shane’s passion, singular focus, and proven record for delivering strong results will enable Talkdesk to rapidly capitalize on the growing demand. We welcome Shane to the Talkdesk team and look forward to his contributions.”

“Talkdesk is a mission-driven company. Those are the kind of organizations that leave an imprint on their customers and employees alike. I’m especially drawn to that and eager to advance the company’s ambitions,” said Shane Evans, chief revenue officer, Talkdesk. “Digital and cloud are changing the game and bringing new innovation and better experiences. With compelling differentiation in AI, automation, industry-specific solutions, and white glove service, Talkdesk is uniquely positioned to help businesses win in CX.”

