Tavros Therapeutics Raises $7.5 Million in Oversubscribed Seed II Round

Funds to be used to continue developing proprietary platform to rapidly identify synthetically lethal interactions to improve cancer care

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tavros Therapeutics, a precision oncology platform company leading the new frontier of targeted therapies exploiting tumors’ genetic vulnerabilities, today announced the completion of a $7.5 million oversubscribed Seed II financing. The raise was co-led by existing investor Piedmont Capital Investments and new investor KdT Ventures, with participation from Alexandria Venture Investments.

Tavros leverages its functional and computational genomics technologies to uncover unique vulnerabilities within tumors to discover novel targets and help clinically position existing and new molecules with biomarker-driven strategies in areas of high unmet clinical need.

“This financing strengthens Tavros’ financial foundation as we continue expanding the utility of our platform and grow our team,” said Tavros CEO and co-founder Eoin McDonnell, Ph.D. “Leaps have been made in understanding the genomic architecture of cancer; however more work remains to precisely and rapidly identify which next-generation drug targets will work best in which clinical settings. By applying our deep expertise in cancer biology with pioneering high-throughput functional genomic approaches, Tavros aims to understand how cancer evolves so we can better identify unique druggable vulnerabilities for high-unmet need patient populations. Our goal is to target the right new drugs to the right patients to improve clinical trial success rates, patient outcomes and quality of life.”

Tavros launched in 2020 with a $3 million seed financing by Piedmont Capital Investments and a strategic collaboration with Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop novel targeted small molecule drug candidates.

“Tavros’ promising first-of-its-kind genomics platform represents the next generation in precision medicine with the potential speed and scalability to address critical unmet needs in cancer care,” said Robert Long, Piedmont Capital Investments partner and Tavros board member. “We are pleased to continue to support Tavros as the company evolves its differentiated capabilities to identify vulnerabilities for synthetic lethal targeting.”

About Tavros Therapeutics

Tavros Therapeutics is a precision oncology platform company leading the new frontier of targeted therapies exploiting tumors’ genetic vulnerabilities. Modular, scalable and fast, the company’s next-generation, bi-directional synthetic lethality platform can precisely and directly identify the paired genetic interactions that form the basis for breakthrough targets and first-in-class cancer drugs. Cutting-edge functional genomics and computational analysis accelerate the discovery of de-risked, druggable targets with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes, minimizing toxicity and quickening development in defined patient subsets. A strategic partnership with Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has validated the platform and expanded the company’s clinical impact. Tavros is also leveraging its proprietary platform and map of useful synthetic lethal relationships to build a highly innovative pipeline of category-defining small-molecule drug candidates. Based in Durham, N.C., management is comprised of successful serial entrepreneurs with deep expertise in functional genomics, tumor genetics and drug discovery. To learn more, visit www.tavrostx.com.

