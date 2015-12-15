Telr Payment Gateway Announces It Is a Gold Sponsor at Fintech Surge 2022

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – September 30, 2022) – Telr the award-winning online payment gateway is a gold sponsor at FinTech Surge that is set to take place from 10th-13th of October at the World Trade Center.

Fintech Surge Event was designed to become the main player in evolving and transforming the fintech ecosystem in the MENA region. The event will gather the leading financial services companies, visionaries, banks, fintech regulators, payment gateways, and press under one roof, to build what’s next in fintech for a better customer experience.

Fintech Surge will introduce the most trending topics in the FinTech world through sessions run by powerful FinTech panelists from around the world, and Telr’s CEO Khalil Alami and COO Esraa Gamal will take part in those fruitful panels, participating in two of them, with the first one being for the COO Esraa Gamal “The Customer is the King – Providing a Tailored Experience Across the Customer Journey” on 11th of October at 13:45 and the second one for The CEO Khalil Alami “BNPL, Point-of-Sale (POS) Financing and the Future of Credit Card” on 13 of October at 12:00.

Telr’s priority is to contribute to all major events in UAE and KSA to support the continuous efforts taken towards the transition to digital payments to achieve a cashless society. Telr’s Team will be at booth Z4-i06 in Za’abeel Hall number 4, interacting with consumers on a personal level, and helping them scale up their business seamlessly through 120 currencies and 30 languages with the highest level of security. Through one simple integration, Telr provides access to every payment method it offers in UAE and KSA.

With its one-stop shop mindset, Telr provides comprehensive solutions for the ecommerce world, with a large selection of financial and business services including, payment links, QR Codes payments, digital invoicing, Buy Now Pay Later service (BNPL), a merchant financing program, and an easy-to-use tool for creating an online store in five minutes.

Khalil Alami, CEO and Co-Founder, Telr Payment Gateway said, “We are excited to be meeting merchants keen to scale their business online by utilizing our optimized solutions.”

About Telr

Established in 2014, Telr is an award-winning, Dubai-based offering payment gateway solutions for SME’s, government bodies and large corporates. Its wholly owned, unique platform enables it to handle complex or unique payment methods or integrations. TELR was awarded with the prestigious Start-up of the Year award in 2014. In 2015 it won Best Payment Product in the Middle East award, whilst in 2017 it was awarded Innovative Vendor – Fintech at the 2017 GEC Awards in Dubai. Telr continues to be listed as one of the most funded and top fintech companies in The Middle East by several esteemed publishing houses such as Forbes among others.

With a fast-growing presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India, TELR is building a wider regional presence in the MENA Region. TELR enables businesses to transact in over 120 currencies with payment platform capabilities in 30 languages & it provides customers with a range of financial & business services that include social commerce, QR Codes, BNPL, e-Commerce Platform, Business Loans, Payment links, Anti-fraud protection, Shopping Cart Integrations, & more.

TELR is the first PCI DSS Level 1 certified company in MENA (payment security standards council).

About Dubai World Trade Centre:

With a vision to make Dubai the world’s leading destination for all major exhibitions, conferences and events, DWTC has evolved from being the regional forerunner of the fast-growing MICE industry into a multi-dimensional business catalyst, focusing on Venues, Events and Real Estate Management. Complementary to the primary service offerings are a range of value-added services from media/advertising, engineering and technical consultation and wedding planning, security services and an award-winning hospitality portfolio. To know more about the Dubai World Trade Centre, kindly visit their website.

