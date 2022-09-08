Tempest to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class1 therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that Stephen R. Brady, chief executive officer of Tempest, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. The company presentation will be available for on-demand viewing Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET on the investor section of the Tempest website at https://ir.tempesttx.com .

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s two novel clinical programs are TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, antagonists of PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively. Both programs are advancing through clinical trials designed to study the agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an orally available inhibitor of TREX-1, a target that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway. Tempest is headquartered in South San Francisco. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Investor Contacts:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

[email protected]

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

[email protected]

1 If approved by the FDA