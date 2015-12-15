Teucrium: 2021 Schedule K-3 Now Available Online

BURLINGTON, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teucrium Trading, LLC, the Sponsor of agricultural futures-based ETFs, today announced that the 2021 Schedule K-3(s) reflecting items of international tax relevance are available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/teucrium.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, you are encouraged to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

To receive an electronic copy of the Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support at 877-826-1588.

About Teucrium Trading LLC

Teucrium Trading is an ETF provider focused on Agriculture and provides a full suite of services for futures and derivatives-based ETFs. Its mission is to empower investors with the knowledge and tools necessary to intelligently design well diversified portfolios. Teucrium’s suite of Exchange Traded Products has revolutionized the way commodity ETFs are structured; Teucrium’s products are widely available to investors and advisors in traditional brokerage accounts.

Prospectus: www.teucrium.com

Risks and Disclosure

Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

A copy of the prospectus may be obtained at: www.teucrium.com

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information.

The Teucrium Corn, Sugar, Soybean, Wheat and Agricultural Funds (the “Funds”) are not mutual funds or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and are not subject to regulation thereunder. The funds are commodity pools. Investors may choose to use the Funds as a vehicle to hedge against the risk of loss, and there are risks involved in such hedging activities. Unlike mutual funds, the Funds generally will not distribute dividends to its shareholders. Investors may choose to use the Funds as a means of investing indirectly in corn, soybean, wheat or sugar cane. There are risks involved in such investments. Shares of the Funds are not FDIC insured may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

The funds invest in corresponding commodity futures contracts, cash and cash equivalents and are not intended to directly track the spot price of a particular commodity (such as corn, wheat, soybeans or sugar cane).

Futures Risks: Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors.

Futures investing is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment. Investing in commodity interests subject each Fund to the risks of its related industry. These risks could result in large fluctuations in the price of a particular Fund’s respective shares. Funds that focus on a single sector generally experience greater volatility. For further discussion of these and additional risks associated with an investment in the Funds please read the respective Fund Prospectus before investing.

Futures may be affected by Backwardation: a market condition in which a futures price is lower in the distant delivery months than in the near delivery months. As a result, the fund may benefit because it would be selling more expensive contracts and buying less expensive ones on an ongoing basis; and Contango: A condition in which distant delivery prices for futures exceeds spot prices, often due to costs of storage and insuring the underlying commodity. Opposite of backwardation. As a result, the Fund’s total return may be lower than might otherwise be the case because it would be selling less expensive contracts and buying more expensive one.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against loss.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor for the Teucrium Funds.

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus.

Contacts

Tax Package Support



877-826-1588



https://www.taxpackagesupport.com/teucrium