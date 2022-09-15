The Good Flour Corp. to Present at CHFA NOW Toronto Trade Show

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2022) – The Good Flour Corp. (CSE: GFCO) (OTCQB: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) (“GFCO“) is pleased to announce that it will be showcasing its artisanal, gluten-free flour and dry good blends at the CHFA NOW Toronto Trade Show: Canada’s largest natural health and organics trade event. The CHFA NOW Toronto Trade Show will be held at Exhibition Place in Toronto, ON, from September 17 to 18, 2022.

Show attendees can visit the GFCO at Booths #348 and 350.

If you are interested in booking a meeting or interview with Matthew Clayton, CEO of GFCO, at CHFA NOW Toronto please reach out to: Ms. Molly Millar [email protected].

About The Good Flour Corp.

GFCO’s mission is to provide a gluten-free, allergen free, hassle-free all-purpose baking flour blend that allows individuals with gluten and other food allergies to enjoy life without giving up their favorite foods or settling for low-quality alternatives. GFCO also provides gluten and allergen free fried chicken batter, fish & chip batter, pizza & pasta mix, tempura batter, pancake and waffle blend, cake mix and pizza crusts.

For additional information on The Good Flour Corp. please refer to www.goodflour.co.

Company Contact

[email protected]

604-423-4400

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” concerning anticipated developments and events related to GFCO that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to GFCO’s future sales and business objectives.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “would”, or “might” suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of regulatory approvals; the ability to source ingredients; the ability to attract qualified management and staff; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company’s products; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners and GFCO will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability. While GFCO considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with supply chain for machinery and equipment; litigation, availability of key product ingredients; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; failure to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company’s products; failure to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners; changing consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; failure to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the “Risk Factors” section of GFCO’s filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although GFCO has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, GFCO does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137234