The GoodNet Partners With SeenThis To Increase Performance and Avoid Carbon Emissions on Digital Ad Campaigns

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The GoodNet and SeenThis are partnering to enhance the video and display advertising offerings served on the GoodNet Sustainable Ad Network. SeenThis’ adaptive streaming technology uses lower data transfer on ad campaigns than legacy technology, avoiding carbon footprint for advertisers for running the same ad. SeenThis’ methodology to measure data footprint reduction in CO2 emissions is validated by leading provider of applied impact solutions, Doconomy .

The GoodNet will adopt SeenThis streaming technology to deliver display advertising, minimizing sending uncalled-for data and achieving faster load times. SeenThis provides a unique combination that not only creates a better user experience, but also improves outcomes for brands and empowers them in their sustainability efforts to avoid CO2 emissions caused by digital advertising.

Oliver Deane, co-founder, The GoodNet shares, “SeenThis offers a better way to deliver advertising creatives. Their streaming technology does something that has previously not been possible; deliver high quality creative with lightning fast load-times while using less data in the process. We are excited to provide this upgrade for our advertisers and our audiences.”

The GoodNet enables brands to reach an audience of 11.65m ethical consumers who are receptive to messages and products that drive the wellbeing of people and the planet. Brands using The GoodNet are directly funding publishers whose content inspires and educates people to live greener, healthier and more socially positive lives, while achieving their campaign goals.

Gareth Holmes, VP of EMEA & APAC, “The GoodNet is a leader in sustainable media and advertising, and is a perfect partner for SeenThis. Not only can advertisers reach a valuable audience across quality content, with our partnership, they can also deliver more sustainable, high-performing content.”

About The GoodNet

The GoodNet is the digital ad network that helps ethical brands grow through sustainability media. Giving brands access to 11.65M monthly UK unique users while they are actively seeking advice and inspiration to live greener, healthier and more socially positive lives (Source: Comscore MMX, July 2022). Publishers include www.pebblemag.com and www.mindbodygreen.com . Founded in 2022, the company’s mission is to drive positive consumer change by helping brands reach ethical audiences and helping sustainability-focused publishers monetise their content.

About SeenThis

Since 2017, Swedish tech company SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With its groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, SeenThis is transforming the distribution and climate impact of digital content, in accordance with this whitepaper methodology . With billions of streams served for more than 1000 brands in over 40 countries, the company is on a journey to reshape the internet – for good. Working across eight offices globally, SeenThis employees are obsessed with creating a truly high-speed and energy efficient Internet. For more information, visit seenthis.co .