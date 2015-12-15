The Standard Promotes Shannon Martin to Second Vice President and Assistant Controller

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) has promoted Shannon Martin to second vice president and assistant controller.





In her new role, Martin will lead accounting and finance staff in the management of accounting close activities, financial reporting, investment accounting, financial systems and accounting policy.

Martin joined The Standard in 2012, leading several corporate accounting and finance teams with increasing levels of responsibility and management. Prior to The Standard, she was an auditor with Deloitte.

“I’m excited about the skills and leadership acumen Shannon brings to this role,” said Thomas Simpson, assistant vice president and controller at The Standard. “Her tenure in financial reporting, investment accounting, accounts payable, corporate accounting and financial systems has provided a valuable breadth of experience that will serve Shannon and the company well in this new leadership role.”

Martin received a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a Master of Science in financial analysis from Portland State University.

