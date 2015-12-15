Theratechnologies to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) (Theratechnologies), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended August 31, on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on October 13, 2022 to discuss the results and recent business updates. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. Joining Mr. Lévesque on the call will be other members of the management team, including Chief Financial Officer Philippe Dubuc and Chief Medical Officer Christian Marsolais, who will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks.  

Participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes in advance to secure access.

Conference call dial-in and replay information is below:

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Conference Call Date: October 13, 2022
Conference Call Time: 8:30 AM ET
North America Dial-in: 1- 877-513-4119
International Dial-in: 1- 412-902-6615
Access Code: 0675980
CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
North America Dial-in: 1- 877-344-7529
International Dial-in: 1- 412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:  1261932
Replay End Date October 20, 2022

The live conference call will be accessible via webcast at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/69eduxxu

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company’s website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Investors:
Elif McDonald
Senior Director, Investor Relations
1-438-315-8563   
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
[email protected]
1-514-336-7800

 

