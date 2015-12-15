Tilray Brands, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on October 7, 2022

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced that the Company will release financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2023 ended August 31, 2022 on October 7, 2022 at 8:30 an Eastern Time.

Live Audio Webcast:

The Company will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am Eastern Time, which can be accessed on the Investors section of Tilray’s website at www.Tilray.com. A replay will be available and archived after the live webcast.

Additionally, the live audio webcast will be syndicated on the www.Public.com investor app. Tilray Brands’ partnership with Public.com is designed to make company news, investor information, and leadership vision more discoverable among retail investors.

Retail Investor Q&A:

Tilray Brands shareholders can submit and upvote questions to the executive team via shareholder Q&A platform Say Technologies beginning today and until October 6, 2022. To submit questions ahead of the webcast, please visit the Say platform https://app.saytechnologies.com/tilray-brands-2023-q1.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray Brands’ unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray

For further information:

Media: Berrin Noorata, [email protected]

Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, [email protected]