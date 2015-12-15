Top CPA Firm Schellman Officially Opens New Columbus Office to Develop Emerging Talent Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tampa-based Schellman, a leading provider of attestation and compliance services, has announced the official opening of our new office, located on Kenny Road, in the Upper Arlington area of Columbus, Ohio. This new office is the first physical expansion for Schellman since the establishment of its headquarters in Tampa back in 2002 and represents the manifestation of Schellman’s new, innovative approach to our Emerging Talent Program for recent college graduates.

Seeking out talent at the university level is new for Schellman, but there was no mistaking the opportunity to scale the recruiting process in a personalized way across the country.

“Working with college students, faculty, and staff has been a passion of mine for years. At Schellman, I get to do that while promoting a program that genuinely helps guide students as they step off campus and into their careers,” said Kaylan Vrana, an Emerging Talent Manager at Schellman. “We have campus recruiting teams placed throughout the whole country that provide transparent information about who Schellman is and how our Emerging Talent Program is a great place to start a career.”

The new, dedicated footprint in Columbus will support this one-of-a-kind program. This new office will not only give recent college graduates in the fields of IT, accounting/finance, and analytics an exceptional opportunity to learn on the job, but they’ll also have the opportunity to receive coaching on the other behavioral and emotional aspects that come with starting a career—all in their own space.

“When we were looking at the best location to centralize the Emerging Talent Program, Columbus had the right combination of local management, a large Senior Associate group, lower cost of living, and an ideal office location that for most employees is less than a 15-minute commute,” said Doug Kanney, a Principal and practice leader for the HITRUST and HIPAA service lines at Schellman who is also local to Columbus. “Those factors, along with the opportunity to double our space and occupy the whole office building, provide us the ability to continue scaling our Emerging Talent Program so that we can keep up with the strong demand for our services.”

Now fully realized with its own physical space, the Emerging Talent Program will also help foster the immediate growth of the firm’s SOC service line.

“Five years ago, this was a pipe dream of ours. When we knew we wanted to continue creating a diverse population of employees at the firm, we thought the University was a great place to start,” said Avani Desai, Chief Executive Officer at Schellman. “Seeing this come to fruition is very exciting and I can’t wait to see the progress the Emerging Talent Program class makes over the next few months.”

Now the tone has been set for other potential physical expansions across the country, Schellman will continue to look for more growth opportunities despite already having added more than 125 new employees in 2022 with the expected addition of over 150 more in 2023.

“Our campus recruiting teams look forward to further growing our presence on campuses nationwide so that we can help students make the best decisions for their future,” says Vrana.

For video and photos, please reference our media package online:



https://scce.box.com/s/1cltg6fynlqyaokogu8uder83wvv1ilz

Password: for access, please email [email protected]

About Schellman:

Schellman is a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating as an alternative practice structure as Schellman & Company, LLC, a top 100 CPA firm, and Schellman Compliance, LLC, a globally accredited compliance assessment firm, we can offer clients services as a CPA firm, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, and as one of the first CMMC Authorized C3PAOs.

Renowned for expertise tempered by practical experience, Schellman’s professionals provide superior client service balanced by steadfast independence. Schellman’s approach builds successful, long-term relationships and allows our clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives using a single third-party assessor. For more information, please visit schellman.com.

Contacts

Schellman



Liz Erk



The Jaxson Group



[email protected]

781-279-0370