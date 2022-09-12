True Names Kate Vanek Global Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

HADDONFIELD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–True, the fastest-growing global platform of innovative talent management products and services, announced today Kate Vanek has been named global chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Kate has deep experience leading operations and finance for complex, multinational companies. She joined True earlier this year as general manager of its EMEA and APAC businesses, which she will continue to oversee. Going forward, Kate will be responsible for growing and scaling True’s global investments and ensuring operational excellence across the firm’s worldwide team and 21 offices in North America, EMEA and APAC in order to continue to drive unparalleled value for clients and candidates.





Experienced Operations, Finance and Investor Relations Executive

Kate’s professional experience spans strategy and business operations, finance, M&A, investor relations, DE&I initiatives and leadership development. She took the helm of True’s EMEA and APAC operations in April after departing BlackRock, where she was COO of global finance and CFO of EMEA. Previously she served as Nielsen’s CFO of their U.S. media business and as SVP of global investor relations.

True co-CEO and co-Founder Brad Stadler said, “Kate is a proven strategic COO and a high-impact finance executive who will help solidify our operational maturity, which will ultimately benefit our clients, teams and candidates. Kate’s expertise will also ensure we continue to be the most innovative and efficient firm in our industry while maintaining our unique culture.”

“In addition to her professional experience, Kate has a leadership style that motivates and inspires,” said Joe Riggione, True co-CEO and co-founder. “She complements our outstanding operational leadership team and steps into her new role as an already-trusted partner with a deep understanding of how we’re reshaping the talent management industry to be more transparent, people-focused, and technologically sophisticated.”

As global COO and CFO, Kate will have leadership responsibilities for both the EMEA and APAC businesses as well as all of the firm’s functional departments and will share her data and technology-forward viewpoint of how to operate as a global firm and expand the success of True Search, AboveBoard, Thrive and TrueBridge.

“True is at an exciting inflection point where we’re building on immense growth and actively constructing the talent management firm of the future we believe will be the industry standard,” said Kate Vanek, True global COO and CFO. “Through it all, we’ve maintained a people-first focus and continual investment in new data technologies that will push the boundaries of what an executive search firm can be. I’m thrilled to continue this journey with True and help realize that dream.”

ABOUT TRUE

True is a platform of products and services driving the intelligence behind talent management:

True Search

Global recruitment for board members, c-suite executives, VPs, directors, and other strategic talent. We focus on investment firms, their portfolio companies and public companies seeking transformative growth.

Thrive

Collaborative, real-time talent relationship management software and information services for search firms, in-house recruiters and VC/PE firms looking to make better hiring decisions.

TrueBridge

TrueBridge connects experienced executives to fractional and interim roles at high-growth companies.

Synthesis

A multi-layered approach to executive assessments, which mirrors the methodology used for elite military units to evaluate leadership capability and potential across top talent.

AboveBoard

True co-founded AboveBoard, a diversity-focused startup bringing unparalleled solutions to the critical need to bring more women and executives of color to leadership roles. With AboveBoard’s two-way platform, members get unique visibility to hundreds of opportunities while companies get access to qualified candidates.

True Equity

True Equity provides exposure to high-quality venture capital and growth equity investments. As a value-added talent partner, True Equity makes direct investments alongside premier investors. True Equity Fund I is $55m and is focused on Series A and B investments. True Equity Growth Fund II is $100m and focused on late stage venture and growth equity investments.

Vera

Vera is a family of investment funds that backs exceptional entrepreneurs and companies dedicated to changing our collective future through technology at the pre-seed, seed, early, and late stages.

