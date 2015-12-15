Turnium Technology Group Engages RAD-INFO for Sales to US-Based Service Providers

Turnium expands its sales presence in the United States with the engagement of RAD-INFO INC., and the leadership of its Founder and President Peter Radizeski, to assist in further identifying sales opportunities and service provider needs and prospects in the Unified Communications, Voice, Internet, and Managed Services provider market.

Vancouver, Canada–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2022) – Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (“Turnium” or “the Company”), an industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions (SD-WAN), announces that it has engaged RAD-INFO INC to expand sales presence in the United States.

“We’re excited to have added RAD-INFO to our marketing and sales network and to be working with Peter Radizeski to accelerate our sales initiatives in the United States,” said Derek Spratt, Turnium CEO. “According to CompTIA, an IT industry trade association, there are over 62,000 service providers in the United States. Peter has intimate knowledge of this market and understands how Turnium’s technology improves business results and customer retention for managed services providers that deliver voice, unified communications, contact center, managed desktop, and other cloud-based services.”

Since 1999, RAD-INFO has delivered marketing and sales support to internet and managed service providers and competitive telecommunications companies. RAD-INFO’s services include go-to-market strategies, marketing, and sales execution. Over the last ten years, RAD-INFO has also provided analyst, consulting, and implementation services for over $500M USD of mergers and acquisition deals. Peter is also the author of several guidebooks designed to help service providers market and sell more telecommunications and managed services.

Peter Radizeski, Founder and President of RAD-INFO said, “Turnium has a unique value for managed service providers. Bundling Turnium with managed services helps providers deliver a higher quality of experience, elevate their customer experience, and differentiate their offers, leading to higher sales. I’m looking forward to introducing Turnium’s capabilities to service providers.”

In the telecommunications and service provider space for over 23 years, RAD-INFO has been engaged by Turnium to refine sales and marketing methodologies, increase sales velocity, and facilitate introductions.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price or as a managed cloud-native service provided by Turnium. Both Turnium SD-WAN solutions are available through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact [email protected], visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

