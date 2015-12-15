Underwriters Safety & Claims Adopts Charles Taylor TPA Brand Following Acquisition

WILTON, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Charles Taylor, a leading provider of claims solutions in the United States, today announced that it has formally rebranded Underwriters Safety & Claims, which will now operate as Charles Taylor TPA. This follows Charles Taylor’s 2021 acquisition of the national third-party administrator, which expanded Charles Taylor’s claims management footprint and enhanced the managed care solutions offered to clients. Full continuity in client services across all lines of business has remained consistent throughout the transition.

“This rebrand is another important step in the ongoing expansion of our full-service TPA and managed care services across the country,” said Christopher Schaffer, Chief Executive Officer for Charles Taylor TPA. “Combining the extensive suite of services from both organizations further evolves our expertise and technology to create superior offerings for our clients.”

The evolution has resulted in additional investments in cutting-edge Business Intelligence tools that analyze client data and identify important trends and benchmarks to consider when making future decisions to mitigate risk. Paired with human expertise, these data points and analytics are important tools for clients to leverage when assessing their risks and reducing costs.

“It’s all about going beyond the raw data to extract the most relevant insights and provide tailored recommendations for curbing costs,” continued Schaffer. “We bring a combination of technology and expertise that helps our clients cut through the noise and make strategic decisions about the future of their programs and the care of their employees based on deep-rooted insights.”

Charles Taylor continues to roll out its enhanced technology capabilities and offers a variety of claims solutions to ensure clients have access to the best tools in the industry so they can best assess risk and cost pressures.

About Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor is an independent, global provider of claims solutions, insurance management services and technology platforms for all property and casualty markets, including commercial property, workers’ compensation, and auto/liability. We offer complex loss adjusting, technical services, third-party administration, and managed care programs with specialization in catastrophic, aviation, energy, and marine claims. With over 100 years of expertise at our core, we offer a comprehensive suite of solutions across all lines of business to help our clients manage risk.

Charles Taylor employs more than 3,100 staff across our expansive global network in more than 30 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company delivers risk management solutions to a diversified customer base that includes regional, national, and international insurance companies, self-insured employers, mutuals, captives, brokers, Lloyd’s syndicates, and reinsurers. Our clients benefit from customized solutions, technical expertise, and the global reach of our award-winning solutions.

