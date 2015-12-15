US Bioinformatics Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Public-Private Sector Funding for Bioinformatics Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Bioinformatics Market (2022-2027) by Product & Service, Sector, Application, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The US Bioinformatics Market is estimated to be USD 3.72 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.32 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.17%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Bioinformatics Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentations

The US Bioinformatics Market is segmented based on Product & Service, Sector, and Application.

By Product & Service, the market is classified into Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms, and Bioinformatics Services.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies’ recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Agilent Technologies Inc, Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), Biomax Informatics AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biosystems Immunolab, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Bioinformatics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the US Bioinformatics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the US Bioinformatics Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter’s 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst’s Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Public-Private Sector Funding for Bioinformatics

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology R&D Expenditure

Decreasing Costs of Genome Sequencing

Restraints

High Equipment Costs

Opportunities

Adoption of Blockchain Technology and Cloud Computing

Integration of Machine Learning and Ai in Healthcare

Investments by Leading It Companies in the Development of Bioinformatics Solutions

Challenges

Management of Large Data Volumes

Lack of Interoperability and Multiplatform Capabilities

Growing Competition from In-House Development and Publicly Available Tools

Shortage of Skilled Bioinformatics Professionals

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 US Bioinformatics Market, By Product & Service

7 US Bioinformatics Market, By Sector

8 US Bioinformatics Market, By Application

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies Inc

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Biomax Informatics Ag

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biosystems Immunolab

DNAnexus

Dnastar

Eurofins Scientific

Fios Genomics

GeneData Inc

Genewiz

Genomatix GmbH

Illumina Inc

Jadbio

Medgenome Labs Ltd

Microsynth

Neogenomics Laboratories

Partek

Perkin Elmer Inc

Petdx

SOPHiA GENETICS

