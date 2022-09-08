US Construction Quality Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Construction Quality Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis – by Component, Deployment, and End User” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The US Construction Quality Management Software market size is expected to grow from US$ 154.6 million in 2022 to US$ 253.3 million by 2028; The US Construction Quality Management Software market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2028.

In the US, there is a sharp rise in demand for construction quality management software due to the flourishing construction sector. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cloud-based and real-time management solutions is projected to boost the demand for quality management software in the coming years. Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., ConstructConnect Inc., and Oracle Corporation are among the US construction quality management software market giants.

A surge in government initiatives that favor the development of smart infrastructure and smart homes and the strict compliance mandates of quality management standards and specifications – such as IATF 16949, AS9100 Rev.D, and ISO 9001 – would continue to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. C-level executives from many firms are making efforts to connect quality control practices with long-term corporate goals. They follow quality management guidelines, such as ISO standards and Six Sigma, to improve productivity, process effectiveness, and customer satisfaction.

Additionally, the availability of a sufficient number of market sellers is boosting the popularity of construction quality management software in the US. The construction quality management software market in the country is s fragmented. Overall, there is tough competition among current rivals. Significant corporations’ product innovation and development strategies are boosting the future market growth. Following are a few major developments in the US that influence market growth.

The productivity of the construction business worldwide has been declining over the past few decades. One approach for up the case is the utilization of lean management practices in construction. Lean construction results from applying a replacement variety of production management to construction. Essential options of lean construction embody a transparent set of objectives for the delivery process, aimed toward increasing performance for the client at the project level, synchronous style, construction, and therefore the application of project management control throughout the project’s life cycle from design to delivery.

In the construction quality management business, to remain competitive, new ways in which of doing business have to be compelled to be adopted, implemented, and promoted. Price reduction cannot be resolved with a collection of tools or ideas; however, with a holistic approach that addresses shortcomings in construction business practices.

Lean management software helps to map the system’s value, make coordinated steps and control the complete process in an optimized way. For example, according to San Diego Source in the US, savings of US$ 13.6 million on 15 projects at the San Diego Community College District by implementing lean construction practices have been achieved.

Thus, with optimized resources and lean management process implementation, operation costs in construction can be reduced significantly. The lean construction includes essential features to deliver a set of objectives aiming at project efficiency through optimizing the resources, which is very easy to implement with the help of design, planning activation, quality, and maintenance.

The implementation of this process is complicated to monitor in real. Thus, technology integration will simplify the lean management in the construction management process, which directly drives the construction quality management software market growth during the forecast period (2022 – 2028).

US construction quality management software market analysis, based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Due to the growing use of construction quality management software in the building and real estate sectors, the software segment has the largest market share. Residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional construction projects improve the software segment’s performance.

Furthermore, in the construction sector, project planning and scheduling are made easier with construction quality management software, which is accomplished by organizing the construction project’s operations in a way that allows for efficient utilization of the schedules produced by a work breakdown structure. Among the aspects and functions of construction quality software management are determining a project’s goals and plans, creating a budget, creating a schedule, establishing performance standards, and choosing project participants.

Furthermore, BIM offers design and construction collaboration through construction quality management software. The BIM process is crucial when planning, designing and constructing a building or structure with an intelligent model. The programs facilitate collaboration among designers, contractors, and other members of the building team by connecting all teams and data to the BIM process

