Vagaro Thanks Sponsors for Successful Inaugural Event, iconic.22

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vagaro, the leading comprehensive business management platform for the beauty, fitness, and wellness industries, celebrated a successful close to the company’s inaugural conference, iconic.22, in San Francisco on Monday.

Over 400 guests registered for the event, headlined by celebrity speakers Venus Williams and Tabatha Coffey.

The two-day conference allowed small business owners to network, learn business growth strategies from industry leaders, and hear directly from Vagaro CEO Fred Helou.

Contributions from key sponsors were vital to the event’s success.

VP of Marketing, Charity Hudnall said, “Our sponsors are a huge part of the Vagaro family. Together, we are always looking for ways to innovate and create opportunities for the businesses we serve.

“I am so grateful that our sponsors were there to help make our very first conference a memorable one. Thanks to them, we created an inspirational event in an inclusive environment, making every attendee feel special.”

iconic.22 sponsors included: American Express, a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Chase for Business, which offers various business banking solutions including loans, credit cards, and lines of credit.

Certegy, a leading provider of payment & risk management technology for retailers and financial institutions across North America. Backed by more than 60 years of experience in payments, Certegy incorporates AI, machine learning and other innovations into its platform to securely serve today’s growing digital payment demand.

Liberis, a leading global embedded finance platform with a mission to provide small businesses with accessible and responsible finance, based on the belief that funding should always be a positive force for small businesses. Liberis provides partners with the technology platform and financial solutions to offer hyper-personalized and accessible funding, empowering their small business customers to grow their revenues.

Gusto, a modern, online people platform that helps businesses take care of their teams. In addition to full-service payroll, Gusto offers health insurance, 401(k)s, expert HR, employee self-onboarding, and team management tools. The company serves over 200,000 businesses in the United States and has offices in Denver, New York City, and San Francisco.

Thrivo, which empowers salons with omnichannel capabilities through technology that seals customized salon hair color, to serve the entire hair color market sustainably.

SalonEVO, a leading industry magazine for hair, nail and beauty professionals in UK, Ireland, and North America.

iconic.23 sponsorship opportunities available soon.

Contacts

[email protected]