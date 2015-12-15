VelocityEHS Offering Free Access to SDSs and Chemical Hazard Information to Emergency Responders and Others Affected by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona and Typhoon Noru

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS®, the global leader in enterprise EHS & ESG software solutions, announced that starting today disaster relief organizations, emergency responders and local businesses affected by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona and Typhoon Noru can access its safety data sheet (SDS) library at no cost.

For a limited time, disaster relief agencies, emergency responders and businesses (customers and non-customers) operating in the affected areas can visit http://www.EHS.com/disaster and access millions of safety data sheets (SDSs) in the VelocityEHS database to locate critical safety information for chemical hazards that may be encountered during rescue and recovery operations. A dedicated toll-free telephone number (1-844-308-7011) has also been set up to help those who need a safety data sheet, but don’t currently have internet access.

“The devastating impact of these weather events affect all of us, and at these times we need to pull together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “By opening our database of millions of SDSs, we hope the first responders operating in the storms’ affected areas, as well as those responsible for recovery operations can protect themselves from exposure to chemical hazards created as a result of damage to buildings and other facilities where hazardous chemicals are used or stored.”

Safety data sheets (SDSs) provide hazardous chemical users with accurate information about the health and environmental risks associated with those substances. Having access to SDSs and understanding what chemical hazards may be encountered is essential to protecting the lives of our first responders and recovery workers during the difficult time ahead.

If you require information about the chemical hazards present in your community, you can reach out to your SERCs — State Emergency Response Commissions.

Let VelocityEHS Help

Initially launched in 2017 in response to Hurricane Harvey, the VelocityEHS Hazardous Chemical SDS Access program has provided immediate, easy access to critical chemical safety information to thousands of businesses and relief organizations affected by major natural disasters. Through the aid of our mobile-optimized, industry-leading database of SDSs, more first responders, businesses, facilities and organizations are able to better protect their communities from any additional hazardous health repercussions.

Visit http://www.EHS.com/disaster to learn more.

