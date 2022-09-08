Verint Announces Strong Second Quarter Results

Strong Momentum with Strength Across Key Cloud Metrics

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 (FYE 2023). Revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2022 was $223 million on a GAAP basis representing 3.9% year-over-year growth and $224 million on a non-GAAP basis, representing 3.7% year-over-year growth. Revenue for the six months ended July 31, 2022 was $441 million on a GAAP basis, representing 6.1% year-over-year growth, and $443 million on a non-GAAP basis, representing 6.1% year-over-year growth. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, net loss per share was $(0.12) on a GAAP basis and diluted EPS was $0.56 on a non-GAAP basis. For the six months ended July 31, 2022, net loss per share was $(0.19) on a GAAP basis and diluted EPS was $1.07 on a non-GAAP basis.

Second Quarter Highlights

 

GAAP

Non-GAAP

 

Reported

Constant Currency

Reported

Constant Currency

Non-GAAP Constant Currency Growth

Revenue

$223 million

$229 million

$224 million

$229 million

6%

Cloud Revenue

$118 million

$121 million

$119 million

$122 million

29%

  • New PLE Bookings Growth: 10% reported, 12% constant currency
  • Favorable Mix Shift: 65% of New PLE bookings came from SaaS (up from 53% in Q2 of the prior year)
  • New Customer Additions: Added 100+ new logos

“I am pleased to report another strong quarter with strong momentum across key cloud KPIs driven by brands looking to close the engagement capacity gap. We had many significant wins from existing and new customers and delivered another quarter of double-digit New Perpetual License Equivalent (PLE) Bookings growth with our bookings mix continuing to shift to SaaS. Non-GAAP diluted EPS also came in strong ahead of our prior guidance,” said Dan Bodner, Verint CEO.

First Half Highlights

 

GAAP

Non-GAAP

 

Reported

Constant Currency

Reported

Constant Currency

Non-GAAP Constant Currency Growth

Revenue

$441 million

$449 million

$443 million

$451 million

8%

Cloud Revenue

$229 million

$233 million

$231 million

$235 million

34%

  • New PLE Bookings Growth: 18% reported, 19% constant currency
  • Favorable Mix Shift: 62% of New PLE bookings came from SaaS (up from 52% in H1 of the prior year)
  • New Customer Additions: Added 200+ new logos

Bodner continued, “We are pleased with our first half results which puts us on track for our annual guidance on a constant currency basis. Verint’s cloud platform is differentiated, especially for organizations that want to deliver a world class customer experience while managing wage inflation, workforce retention and other workforce related challenges. Changing workforce dynamics make it more urgent for brands to deploy AI-driven solutions to help increase their workforce capacity and be able to do more with limited resources and budgets and we are well positioned to address this opportunity with our AI driven cloud platform.”

FYE 2023 Outlook

Our non-GAAP annual outlook for the year ending January 31, 2023 has been adjusted to reflect FX changes in H1 and recent rates for the second half of the year:

Figures shown at mid-point

of guidance range

Prior Guidance

FX Adjusted Guidance

Constant Currency Growth

Revenue

$940 million

$920 million

7%

Cloud Revenue

$525 million

$515 million

33%

  • Revenue: $920 million +/- 2%, reflecting 7% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis
  • Cloud Revenue Growth: 32% to 34% year-over-year on a constant currency basis
  • Diluted EPS: $2.50 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance, reflecting 10% year-over-year growth

Doug Robinson added, “As a reminder, about 20% of our revenue is generated in foreign currencies and given the significant changes in FX rates, we plan to discuss our results and guidance on a constant currency basis through the end of the year. At the same time, I am glad to report that FX had a minimal impact on our bottom line because we are uniquely positioned with a natural hedge. This is due to the fact that about one-third of our cost of revenue and operating expenses are in foreign currencies and therefore, the appreciating dollar reduces our non-U.S. dollar cost of revenue and operating expenses largely offsetting the revenue reduction. This natural hedge results in no real change due to FX to our bottom-line reported results and guidance.”

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023 excludes the following GAAP measure which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

  • Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $10 million and $39 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023, respectively.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

  • Revenue adjustments are expected to be between approximately $0 million and $1 million, and $2 million and $3 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023, respectively.
  • Stock-based compensation expenses are expected to be between approximately $18 million and $22 million, and $78 million and $84 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023, respectively, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.
  • Costs associated with modifying our workplace following the spin-off of our former cyber intelligence business and in response to our decision to move to a hybrid work environment, including assumed lease terminations and abandonments, IT infrastructure costs, and other charges are expected to be between approximately $6 million and $8 million, and $25 million and $29 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023, respectively.

Our non-GAAP guidance does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Tables 2, 3 and 4 of this press release.

Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss our results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 and outlook. An online, real-time webcast of the conference call and webcast slides will be available on our website at www.verint.com. Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as “Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics” at the end of this press release.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of slowdowns, recessions, inflation, economic instability, political unrest, armed conflicts (such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine), natural disasters, climate change or other environmental issues, or outbreaks of disease, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the resulting impact on information technology spending by enterprises or government customers, on our business; risks that our customers delay, cancel, or refrain from placing orders, refrain from renewing subscriptions or service contracts, or are unable to honor contractual commitments or payment obligations due to liquidity issues or other challenges in their budgets and business; risks that restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or actions taken in response to the pandemic adversely impact our operations or our ability to fulfill orders, complete implementations, or recognize revenue; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards; to adapt to changing market potential from area to area within our markets; and to successfully develop, launch, and drive demand for new, innovative, high-quality products that meet or exceed customer challenges and needs, while simultaneously preserving our legacy businesses and migrating away from areas of commoditization; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets and our ability to keep pace with competitors, some of whom have greater resources than us, including in areas such as sales and marketing, branding, technological innovation and development, recruiting and retention, and growth; risks associated with our ability to properly execute on our cloud transition, including increased importance of subscription renewal rates, and risk of increased variability in our period-to-period results based on the mix, terms, and timing of our transactions; risks relating to our ability to properly execute on growth or strategic initiatives, manage investments in our business and operations, and enhance our existing operations and infrastructure, including the proper prioritization and allocation of limited financial and other resources; risks associated with our ability to or costs to retain, recruit , and train qualified personnel in regions in which we operate either physically or remotely, including in new markets and growth areas we may enter, due to competition for talent, increasing labor costs, applicable regulatory requirements such as vaccination mandates, or otherwise; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions, including with respect to longer sales cycles, more complex sales processes, and assisting customers in understanding and realizing the benefits of our solutions, as well as with developing, offering, implementing, and maintaining a broad solution portfolio; risks that we may be unable to maintain, expand, and enable our relationships with partners as part of our growth strategy; risks associated with our reliance on cloud hosting providers and other third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for certain services, products, or components, including companies that may compete with us or work with our competitors; risks associated with our significant international operations, exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and challenges associated with a significant portion of our cash being held overseas; risks associated with a significant part of our business coming from government contracts and associated procurement processes and regulatory requirements; risks associated with our ability to identify suitable targets for acquisition or investment or successfully compete for, consummate, and implement mergers and acquisitions, including risks associated with valuations, legacy liabilities, reputational considerations, capital constraints, costs and expenses, maintaining profitability levels, expansion into new areas, management distraction, post-acquisition integration activities, and potential asset impairments; risks associated with complex and changing domestic and foreign regulatory environments, including, among others, with respect to data privacy and protection, government contracts, anti-corruption, trade compliance, climate change or other environmental, social and governance matters, tax, and labor matters, relating to our own operations, the products and services we offer, and/or the use of our solutions by our customers; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information and data, including personally identifiable information or other information that may belong to our customers or other third parties, including in connection with our software as a service (“SaaS”) or other hosted or managed services offerings or when we are asked to perform service or support; risks that our solutions or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or OEMs which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, develop operational problems, or be vulnerable to cyber-attacks; risk of security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures, or disruptions; risks that our intellectual property rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our intellectual property, claim infringement on their intellectual property rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open source components we may use; risks associated with significant leverage resulting from our current debt position or our ability to incur additional debt, including with respect to liquidity considerations, covenant limitations and compliance, fluctuations in interest rates, dilution considerations (with respect to our convertible notes), and our ability to maintain our credit ratings; risks that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms or at all; risks arising as a result of contingent or other obligations or liabilities assumed in our acquisition of our former parent company, Comverse Technology, Inc. (“CTI”), or associated with formerly being consolidated with, and part of a consolidated tax group with, CTI, or as a result of the successor to CTI’s business operations, Mavenir Inc., being unwilling or unable to provide us with certain indemnities to which we are entitled; risks associated with changing accounting principles or standards, tax laws and regulations, tax rates, and the continuing availability of expected tax benefits; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel, and our ability to successfully implement and maintain enhancements to the foregoing, for our current and future operations and reporting needs, including related risks of financial statement omissions, misstatements, restatements, or filing delays; risks associated with market volatility in the prices of our common stock and convertible notes based on our performance, third-party publications or speculation, or other factors and risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; risks associated with Apax Partners’ significant ownership position and potential that its interests will not be aligned with those of our common stockholders; and risks associated with the 2021 spin-off of our former Cyber Intelligence Solutions business, including the possibility that the spin-off transaction does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, when filed, and other filings we make with the SEC.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Table 1

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
July 31,

 

Six Months Ended
July 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring

 

$

166,440

 

 

$

156,178

 

 

$

325,807

 

 

$

300,631

 

Nonrecurring

 

 

56,459

 

 

 

58,439

 

 

 

114,998

 

 

 

114,890

 

Total revenue

 

 

222,899

 

 

 

214,617

 

 

 

440,805

 

 

 

415,521

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring

 

 

40,852

 

 

 

37,636

 

 

 

81,880

 

 

 

75,712

 

Nonrecurring

 

 

30,700

 

 

 

30,505

 

 

 

62,768

 

 

 

60,385

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

 

3,553

 

 

 

4,426

 

 

 

7,192

 

 

 

8,810

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

75,105

 

 

 

72,567

 

 

 

151,840

 

 

 

144,907

 

Gross profit

 

 

147,794

 

 

 

142,050

 

 

 

288,965

 

 

 

270,614

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development, net

 

 

33,956

 

 

 

31,792

 

 

 

64,903

 

 

 

60,940

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

105,705

 

 

 

91,376

 

 

 

208,587

 

 

 

179,022

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

 

 

6,623

 

 

 

7,345

 

 

 

13,467

 

 

 

14,673

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

146,284

 

 

 

130,513

 

 

 

286,957

 

 

 

254,635

 

Operating income

 

 

1,510

 

 

 

11,537

 

 

 

2,008

 

 

 

15,979

 

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

498

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

697

 

 

 

46

 

Interest expense

 

 

(1,863

)

 

 

(2,199

)

 

 

(3,364

)

 

 

(7,218

)

Losses on early retirements of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,474

)

Other income, net

 

 

467

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

2,141

 

 

 

4,206

 

Total other expense, net

 

 

(898

)

 

 

(2,020

)

 

 

(526

)

 

 

(5,440

)

Income before provision for income taxes

 

 

612

 

 

 

9,517

 

 

 

1,482

 

 

 

10,539

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

2,848

 

 

 

4,201

 

 

 

3,144

 

 

 

4,129

 

Net (loss) income

 

 

(2,236

)

 

 

5,316

 

 

 

(1,662

)

 

 

6,410

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

176

 

 

 

316

 

 

 

464

 

 

 

611

 

Net (loss) income attributable to Verint Systems Inc.

 

 

(2,412

)

 

 

5,000

 

 

 

(2,126

)

 

 

5,799

 

Dividends on preferred stock

 

 

(5,200

)

 

 

(5,200

)

 

 

(10,400

)

 

 

(8,522

)

Net loss attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares

 

$

(7,612

)

 

$

(200

)

 

$

(12,526

)

 

$

(2,723

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.04

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.04

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

64,958

 

 

 

65,194

 

 

 

64,948

 

 

 

65,417

 

Diluted

 

 

64,958

 

 

 

65,194

 

 

 

64,948

 

 

 

65,417

 

Table 2

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to Non-GAAP Cloud Metrics

(Unaudited)

Cloud Revenue

 

 

Three Months Ended
July 31,

 

Six Months Ended
July 31,

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

SaaS revenue – GAAP

 

$

102,554

 

$

76,384

 

$

197,284

 

$

139,976

Bundled SaaS revenue – GAAP

 

 

54,679

 

 

42,940

 

 

103,964

 

 

82,249

Unbundled SaaS revenue – GAAP

 

 

47,875

 

 

33,444

 

 

93,320

 

 

57,727

Optional managed services revenue – GAAP

 

 

15,778

 

 

16,872

 

 

31,691

 

 

33,330

Cloud revenue – GAAP(1)(4)

 

$

118,332

 

$

93,256

 

$

228,975

 

$

173,306

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Estimated SaaS revenue adjustments

 

$

680

 

$

872

 

$

1,949

 

$

1,716

Estimated bundled SaaS revenue adjustments

 

 

680

 

 

872

 

 

1,949

 

 

1,654

Estimated unbundled SaaS revenue adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

62

Estimated optional managed services revenue adjustments

 

 

52

 

 

132

 

 

112

 

 

319

Estimated cloud revenue adjustments

 

$

732

 

$

1,004

 

$

2,061

 

$

2,035

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SaaS revenue – non-GAAP

 

$

103,234

 

$

77,256

 

$

199,233

 

$

141,692

Bundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP

 

 

55,359

 

 

43,812

 

 

105,913

 

 

83,903

Unbundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP

 

 

47,875

 

 

33,444

 

 

93,320

 

 

57,789

Optional managed services revenue – non-GAAP

 

 

15,830

 

 

17,004

 

 

31,803

 

 

33,649

Cloud revenue – non-GAAP(2)(4)

 

$

119,064

 

$

94,260

 

$

231,036

 

$

175,341

New SaaS ACV

 

 

Three Months Ended
July 31,

 

Six Months Ended
July 31,

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

New SaaS ACV

 

$

27,279

 

 

$

26,568

 

 

$

51,345

 

 

$

45,372

 

New SaaS ACV Growth YoY

 

 

2.7

%

 

 

59.1

%

 

 

13.2

%

 

 

58.7

%

New Perpetual License Equivalent Bookings

 

 

Three Months Ended
July 31,

 

Six Months Ended
July 31,

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

New perpetual license equivalent bookings(3)(4)

 

$

80,485

 

 

$

73,059

 

 

$

158,176

 

 

$

134,041

 

New perpetual license equivalent bookings change YoY

 

 

10.2

%

 

 

17.4

%

 

 

18.0

%

 

 

22.0

%

% of new perpetual license equivalent bookings from SaaS

 

 

65.0

%

 

 

52.6

%

 

 

61.5

%

 

 

51.9

%

(1) GAAP cloud revenue for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 was $121.0 million, representing 30% year-over-year growth and $232.8 million, representing 34% year-over-year growth, respectively, on a constant currency basis.

(2) Non-GAAP cloud revenue for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 was $121.8 million, representing 29% year-over-year growth and $234.9 million, representing 34% year-over-year growth, respectively, on a constant currency basis.

(3) New perpetual license equivalent bookings for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 was $81.7 million, representing 11.8% year-over-year growth and $160.0 million, representing 19.3% year-over-year growth, respectively, on a constant currency basis.

(4) The foregoing measures at constant currency are calculated by translating the non-U.S. dollars portion of the current-period measure into U.S. dollars using average foreign currency exchange rates for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021, as applicable, rather than actual current-period foreign currency exchange rates.

For further information see “Supplemental Information About Constant Currency” at the end of this press release.

Table 3

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Revenue

 

 

Three Months Ended
July 31,

 

Six Months Ended

July 31,

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Recurring revenue – GAAP

 

$

166,440

 

$

156,178

 

$

325,807

 

$

300,631

Nonrecurring revenue – GAAP

 

 

56,459

 

 

58,439

 

 

114,998

 

 

114,890

Total GAAP revenue

 

 

222,899

 

 

214,617

 

 

440,805

 

 

415,521

Recurring revenue adjustments

 

 

732

 

 

1,013

 

 

2,075

 

 

2,052

Nonrecurring revenue adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue adjustments

 

 

732

 

 

1,013

 

 

2,075

 

 

2,052

Recurring revenue – non-GAAP

 

 

167,172

 

 

157,191

 

 

327,882

 

 

302,683

Nonrecurring revenue – non-GAAP

 

 

56,459

 

 

58,439

 

 

114,998

 

 

114,890

Total non-GAAP revenue

 

$

223,631

 

$

215,630

 

$

442,880

 

$

417,573

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts

Investor Relations
Matthew Frankel, CFA

Verint Systems Inc.

(631) 962-9672

[email protected]

