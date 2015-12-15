Verizon Connect introduces new EV features for Reveal

New enhancements to Verizon Connect Reveal, developed exclusively for EVs, help fleet-based businesses plan how to make more informed decisions about planning for, investing in and managing EVs

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mobile workforce managers looking to make more informed investment and planning decisions as they consider moving to electric vehicles (EVs) from their gasoline-powered ones will benefit from new enhancements, developed exclusively for EVs, in the Verizon Connect Reveal fleet management platform. For those customers who have already made the leap to EVs, the new updates to Reveal enable customers to easily manage their EVs and gas-powered vehicles, increase uptime by seeing their EVs’ charging and battery status information all from one platform, and more.

Beginning next month, Verizon Connect Reveal customers in the U.S. and Canada will be able to more effectively support various vehicle types – both gasoline-powered and EVs – in one pane of glass. These enhancements will support all Reveal customers including government, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprise customers who have any combination of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles with OBD-II Standard Protocol.

Planning for the implementation of EVs can be evaluated from data and analytics from the Verizon Connect Reveal fleet management software platform. The data the team is able to extract, regarding miles driven, vehicle wear and tear, vehicle tracking and location, utilization and other points, can inform a fleet’s EV planning decisions, including the number of EVs included in the first phase of the rollout and future investments, infrastructure plans for charging, EV maintenance, EV storage and yards, and much more.

“EV adoption rates are continuing to grow and by analyzing data for just one month, business owners can be better informed about the introduction of EVs to their fleets,” said Peter Mitchell, senior vice president and general manager, Verizon Connect. “Once they make the decision, the new enhancements for EV in Reveal will support their evolving mixed-fleet management needs.”

What EV fleet managers can expect from the new release:

EV icon: Quickly identify which EVs are charging on a live map within Reveal.

Quickly identify which EVs are charging on a live map within Reveal. Mobile app support: Manage people and the fleet with location and status of ICE vehicles, EVs and assets in the Verizon Connect Spotlight app.

Manage people and the fleet with location and status of ICE vehicles, EVs and assets in the Verizon Connect Spotlight app. Charge state: Charging status informs which EVs are actively being charged at any given time.

Charging status informs which EVs are actively being charged at any given time. Battery level: Near real-time battery level percentage to identify which EVs in your fleet have the highest/lowest battery level.

Near real-time battery level percentage to identify which EVs in your fleet have the highest/lowest battery level. Report: New EV-specific report that includes charging data.

New EV-specific report that includes charging data. EV Alerts: Configurable alert for EVs experiencing a “Low Battery.”

Verizon Connect continues to be recognized for product innovation. In 2021 and 2022 to date, Verizon Connect earned 15 industry awards. The awards highlight the organization and recognize Reveal and Integrated Video driver-facing Dashcam as products that distinguish Verizon Connect from the competition by providing more than just vehicle and asset tracking data. Some of the awards include: IoT Breakthrough Awards’ M2M Vehicle Telematics Solution of the Year , Food Logistics, 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers , New Product or Service of the Year: Automotive, Transportation, Storage, and Logistics for the 6th Annual American Best in Business Awards and TechRadar’s Best GPS Tracking Solutions of 2022 .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:

Krys Grondorf

[email protected]