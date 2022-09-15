Versa Networks is Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN

Versa Networks is Positioned as a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in Magic Quadrant

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Gartner–Versa Networks, a secure access service edge (SASE) leader, today announced that Gartner has recognized it as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN1 report. This marks the third year in a row in which Versa has been recognized as a Leader in this category, as the report was previously titled the Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure2 where Versa was positioned as a Leader the previous two years.

According to Gartner, “I&O leaders responsible for networking are selecting products to connect branches and remote workers to applications and other enterprise locations. They should select software-defined WAN and, increasingly, secure access service edge to connect enterprise sites to cloud workloads securely…By 2025, 50% of new software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) purchases will be part of a single vendor secure access service edge (SASE) offering, which is a major increase from 10% in 2022.”1

The 2022 Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN report evaluated 14 different vendors on several critical criteria and positioned Versa in the Leaders Quadrant. Versa was recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in the Gartner Magic Quadrant.

A complimentary copy of the full Gartner report is available from the Versa website at https://versa-networks.com/resources/reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-sd-wan-2022/.

“We believe Versa Networks’ placement in the Gartner Leaders Quadrant validates our strategy and strong execution and continued traction,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO with Versa Networks. “More than 10 years ago, our founders Apurva and Kumar Mehta made the strategic decision to integrate security and networking. Today, we offer the broadest and most capable solution in this market for both networking and security, and have the most complete and comprehensive product strategy to align with current and future customer requirements. We believe that our AIOps capabilities like Verbo, a natural language processing (NLP) based chatbot, and Versa Advanced Network Insights (VANI), an AI/ML-based network and security anomaly detection and prediction solution, deliver self-management/self-healing secure network and automate operations.”

Gartner also stated: “There is a trend to more autonomous and self-driving networks in which AI/ML technologies can be leveraged to make networking decisions without or with limited human intervention. The objective is to make networking easier for configuration and deployment with a focus more on Day 2 operations for end users, reduce operating expenditures (opex), increase speed/agility and improve uptime/performance…Select SD-WAN vendors that can improve Day 2 operations with network automation and AI networking capabilities. As differentiation between features/capabilities reduces, organizations should look at how to optimize supporting the network to improve uptime, performance and efficiency.”1

According to Gartner, “We expect to see more single-vendor, integrated SASE solutions incorporating the SSE and SD-WAN branch components. This will simplify sourcing and offer a tighter technical integration, ultimately offering a better user experience…Implement a SASE architecture for branch office and remote worker secure connectivity to cloud workloads.”1

Versa’s unified SASE (of which Versa SD-WAN is one of the offerings) delivers best-of-breed functions that tightly integrate and deliver services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via VOS™ with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa delivers SASE services such as Secure SD-WAN, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA). Versa’s unified SASE goes above and beyond management console automation integration, by providing the ability to integrate networks, points of presence, policy definitions, application definitions, agent logic, and data lakes.

Note 1 – Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN,” by Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Karen Brown on Sept. 12, 2022.

Note 2 – Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure,” by Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Evan Zeng, on Sept. 20, 2021.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry-leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

Versa Networks, VOS, the Versa logo, and Versa Titan are or may be registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts

Dan Spalding



[email protected]

(408) 960-9297